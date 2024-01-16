"We all know they made you say this": Noah Schnapp apology video on Israel-Palestine Zionism controversy backfires 

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp’s apology in the wake of recent comments about the Israel-Hamas ongoing conflict has backfired online, with many accusing the young actor of saving face after the controversy.

Last year, Noah Schnapp stirred up controversy after he posted an Instagram story seemingly showcasing his pro-Israel stance in the ongoing conflict. The clip infuriated many social media users who took to the internet, urging people to boycott Stranger Things and his ousting from the series.

While Noah stayed relatively quiet in the wake of the controversy, he finally addressed the online backlash in a video posted on TikTok on January 15, 2024. However, the verbose video intended to appease people, saying in part his ‘thoughts and beliefs’ on the Israel-Hamas conflict ‘have been so far misconstrued’ has instead garnered backlash online.

Several people accused the actor of posting an apology video as a PR stunt designed to save his tarnished public image as Stranger Things returns to filming this week. A social media user called out the actor for the convenience of the timing of the clip and wrote:

“Not Noah Schnapp conveniently making an apology video the week Stranger Things returns to filming. You’re not slick. We all know they made you say this. Khia.”

Netizens react to Noah Schnapp's apology video

Noah Schnapp's Mea Culpa video in the wake of the recent actions and comments that he has made about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has not gone down well with netizens.

In November 2023, in an IG story, Noah Schnapp posted a clip that showed him and his friends in a coffee house laughing while passing around stickers with the phrases “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is Sexy” printed on them.

The incident infuriated social media users, who called for his dismissal from the hit series Stranger Things. While the actor did not address the controversy at the time, on January 16, he posted a video on TikTok apologizing for the incident, which he described as a misunderstanding.

However, social media users questioned the timing of the clip, which they found highly suspicious, especially since his hit Netflix show is set to start filming this week. Several people even questioned his motive, accusing him of recording a message affecting contrition as a PR move to save his job on stranger things.

Noah Schnapp apology video further explored

In the video message that seemingly espoused unity, Schnapp said after engaging in thoughtful dialogues with multiple Palestinians, he has learned that they all hope for peace and unity in the region.

“I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region.”

He added that he hoped in 2024, people would be more compassionate and kind toward one another.

“We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

Noah Schnapp has starred in Stranger Things on Netflix since its premiere in 2016.