"Will Spencer ever get to Yellowstone?" - 1923 fans puzzled after finale episode

1923 has proven to be a hit series, but the recently aired season finale made people wonder whether Spencer would ever successfully reach home.

Spencer is a member of the Dutton family who owns the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. His parents were James and Margaret Dutton from 1883. After they passed away, he and his brother John were adopted by their uncle and aunt, Jacob and Cara Dutton.

In 1923, viewers learned that the Yellowstone ranch was now being run by Jacob and Cara Dutton, and Spencer was no longer in Montana. After some serious problems arose at home, Cara called for her nephew from Africa.

Spencer is getting back home but people are puzzled by how long it is taking him.

1923 fans frustrated with Spencer's long journey home

Spencer Dutton is a US veteran who changed his profession after World War I ended. Over the course of the first season, he was shown traveling and hunting man-eating animals in Africa. This is where he met Alex, who he went on to marry. Although things looked good for him, back at home, his family was going through hell.

Cara summoned her nephew to return home and fight for the honor of his family. However, Spencer opened his aunt's letter three months later. Nonetheless, he began his journey with his wife, Alex, but it's taking him forever to return home.

Fans have now started to get impatient as they were expecting him to reach Montana by the season finale.

Richard

@Yellowstone

Im gonna need Spencer to get to that damn ranch by at least season 3. #1923

1923 gave 8 lil raggedy episodes to leave us with that ending??? 🙄 seriously, we could've at least got Spencer arriving to Montana.

Spencer never making it home #1923

Me finishing the Season 1 finale of 1923 and still waiting for Spencer Dutton to get back to Montana

1923 season finale was pretty mid… Spencer needs to hurry tf up

The entire season was being built up in such a way that viewers expected Spencer to show up in Montana by episode 8. Instead, they witnessed Spencer and Alex's heartbreaking separation. Spencer now has not one but two problems.

Whether he goes straight to Montana or rescues his wife, is to be seen in season 2.

The whole Spencer storyline in "1923"

if there isn't another season of 1923 where we get to see spencer and alex finally make it to montana I will riot.

Love the show. 1923 is my fav out of the 3, but Spencer & Alex should have made it to Montana by now. All the drama with their trip home for drama's sake is BS.

1923 is so good man...might be the best out of the 3 series. Every week this man Spencer delayed makin it home 🤣😭

1923 has been receiving a lot of love from fans across the globe. However, the fanbase is also collectively agreeing that the Spencer and Alex storyline has gotten stretched and the couple should be home by now.

What is 1923 about?

Set in 1923, the show follows the lives of people in the United States who were hit by the Great Depression. With rising poverty and unemployment, conditions were bleak and even the state of Montana was not spared. Along with the economic struggles, the Duttons were fighting their own war to hold onto the Yellowstone ranch. Their arch nemesis during this era was Banner and Donald Whitfield.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

Fans can catch all the episodes of 1923 on Paramount+.

