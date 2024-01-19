Wizards of Waverly Place sequel to reunite Selena Gomez and David Henrie after 15 years 

Wizards of Waverly Place is all set to return to the screens very soon. On Friday, January 18, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played siblings in the original Disney series, shared the news of the show’s return through their Instagram accounts. With a picture of the script of the “Pilot” for the new show, David Henrie wrote on Instagram:

“The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown 2024, the year magic comes back!”

Selena Gomez also confirmed the news of the show's return through her Instagram stories. She shared an article by Deadline that mentions Gomez’s and Henrie’s reprisal of their roles. Below the story, the actor and singer wrote:

"So excited!!"

What do we know about Wizards of Waverly Place sequel so far?

Fans of Wizards of Waverly Place have been in a frenzy since its return was announced. The show will mark the return of the Russo siblings, played by David Henrie and Selena Gomez. However, as Deadline and other news outlets report, Henrie will be a series regular, whereas Gomez will only be guest-starring in the show.

Additionally, both Gomez and Henrie will be executive producers of the show. The pilot episode of the show is written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Henrie said via Instagram.

Besides Gomez and Henrie, the show will also feature some new characters. The actors who will be playing these roles have already been confirmed. The additional cast of the show includes Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, and Alkaio Thiele.

Wizards of Waverly Place to pick up from where it left last?

The final season of Wizards of Waverly Place aired in 2012. In the show's finale episode, we see all three Russo siblings competing against each other in the family wizard competition. The show ends with Alex becoming the family wizard and Justin becoming the headmaster of the Wiz-tech school. On the other hand, Max is promised ownership of the Waverly Sub Station in the future by his father, Jerry Russo.

The new spinoff is expected to have new themes and stories with magic and human relationships at the heart of it. The synopsis of the upcoming show, as reported by Deadline, reads:

"It picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

What have Selena Gomez and David Henrie been up to all these years?

Selena Gomez starts alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image via Instagram/Only Murders in the Building)

Selena Gomez has been quite busy these past few years. From singing to acting to producing, she has done it all. She is also the host of a cooking show called Selena + Chef. In the show, culinary experts from all over the world come and teach her and the audience how to prepare some sought-after delicacies. Gomez is also the founder and owner of Rare Beauty, a revolutionary and inclusive cosmetic brand.

As for Henrie, the actor was last seen in the 2022 movie Ghoster, following which there has been no major sighting of the actor onscreen.

The air date for the pilot episode for Wizards of Waverly Place has not been announced yet. As of now, Disney has only confirmed that the show is in the works.