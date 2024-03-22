‘Wonderland’ featuring Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Gong Yoo, Bae Suzy, & more confirmed to release in June 2024

A star-studded, much-awaited K-movie is on its way, and the fans can’t keep calm about it. On March 22, 2024, the official distributor of the drama, Ace Maker Movie Works, announced that the movie Wonderland will be released in June 2024 via Star News. Their statement regarding this was:

"Wonderland is preparing for release in June, and we have started marketing preparations."

The information about this was brought to the world by Naver News. Wonderland is a science fiction drama, and the idea of it was announced as long ago as four years ago. Due to its casting, it stirred up fans’ excitement and interest.

However, due to COVID-19, the drama had to be postponed indefinitely. Now, it is officially back with a release month, generating buzz among fans.

The Korean sci-fi movie Wonderland is to be released in June 2024

The movie tells the story of people using the "Wonderland" service in a simulated universe, where individuals can communicate with some departed people from their lives whom they can no longer communicate with in the real world.

It will be the first work by director Kim Tae-yong after 13 years, following the release of Late Autumn in 2011. This director is, however, known for his long-term planning and development.

The upcoming movie boasts an all-star cast, including Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, Tony Leung, Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-sik.

In this movie, esteemed actors Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy play a couple. Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik will reportedly play the roles of business mediators in the “Wonderland” universe, and Gong Yoo will play the role of a middle-aged husband/father who wants to communicate with his late wife through this service along with his son.

At the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards last November, Park Bo-gum and popular Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, who took to the stage for the Best Actor award, expressed their anticipation for the upcoming release of this drama. They had playful and professional banter on the stage.

Tony Leung had said:

"What I'm looking forward to in this drama is the love story between Suzy and Park Bo-gum, and I think Park Bo-gum will have even more female fans after the movie is released."

In response, Park Bo-gum explained:

"I will do my best. Finally, 'Wonderland' is coming to the audience. It's a movie that makes you think about precious values."

These statements had confirmed that the movie was indeed going to grace the audience, but the exact occasion remained unrevealed at that time frame.

Hence, after a long wait, this movie is finally getting ready to meet the audience. Whether it can live up to the audience's expectations remains a secret, but fans are all excited to watch their favorite K-stars play a role in it.