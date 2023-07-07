"WOW THAT VISUAL IS INSANE": Fans in awe as IVE’s Wonyoung looks lush in latest cover shoot for W Korea x FRED

IVE's Jang Won-young, aka Wonyoung, stole breaths away in the cover photos of W Korea's latest digital issue, which were revealed on Friday, July 7. In the images, the idol was seen donning luxe jewelry from French brand FRED, for which she is an ambassador in Korea, and stricking confident poses.

For the photoshoot, the IVE member wore jewelry in various heart-shaped designs that featured on a ring, on necklaces, and even posed in front of a heart-shaped frame. Fans were left in awe of her style as they praised the idol's youthful beauty.

IVE member Wonyoung and her brand endorsements

Given Wonyoung's popularity in South Korea and abroad, it was no wonder when FRED, the French jewelry house based in Paris, chose the IVE member as the face of their brand last year. The 18-year-old young idol is the first Korean artist to represent the brand.

The latest W Korea x FRED photoshoot garnered Wonyoung a lot of praise from her admirers, as she looked luxurious in a plush concept. While some fans compared her to "barbie," others saw the LOVE DIVE singer as Disney's Princess Aurora.

This is not the first time the IVE member has bagged compliments from netizens, as she has been seen posing for different brands multiple times as their brand ambassador. The list includes brand names like Innisfree, Miu Miu, Kirsh, Chaumet, and more.

More on the AFTER LIKE singer

Wonyoung was also drawing attention for her appearance on the cover of Cosmopolitan's July issue for this year, where she was once again seen looking radiant and playful in FRED's artful jewelry sets.

Meanwhile, the idol debuted with K-pop group IVE in 2021 under Starship Entertainment. She was previously a member of the girl group IZ*ONE, which was created in 2018 as a product of the reality show Produce 48. In the show, she ranked number one and got her big break with her ex-group. Later, both she and An Yujin (also a former IZ*ONE member) debuted afresh with IVE.

Wonyoung started receiving modeling offers dating back to her trainee days when she was chosen for a Pepsi Korea ad. Besides W Korea, she has also been on the front cover of other renowned magazines like Vogue Korea, Beauty Plus, and Elle Korea, to name a few.

Naturally, both DIVEs (IVE fans) and WIZ*ONEs (IZ*ONE fans) continue to be in awe of their idol's beauty and sophisticated fashion.

