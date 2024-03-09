X-Men '97 to receive a 2-episode premiere; Episodes titles revealed

Disney+'s X-Men '97 is officially set to release this month on March 20. To make the premiere special, Marvel Studios has revealed that the show will have a two-episode drop. This is great news for fans, as interest in the show has been fairly high.

Additionally, Marvel Studios also revealed the titles for the upcoming episodes and their release dates. The episode titles consist of many easter eggs that fans of X-Men: The Animated Series will be able to recognize.

The upcoming animated television series, created by Beau DeMayo, will feature several cast members from the original X-Men: The Animated Series, which is being revived with X-Men '97.

X-Men '97 to end season 1 with a three-part finale

X-Men '97 is soon set to launch on Disney+, and ahead of its release, Marvel Studios has revealed exactly what fans can expect from the upcoming show by revealing the titles of all the episodes. Alongside that, we also got confirmation that the upcoming series will have its first season end with a three-part finale.

The first two episodes have been titled To Me, My X-Men, and Mutant Liberation Begins, respectively. In addition, the three-part finale has been titled Tolerance is Extinction. The autonomy of mutants and their ability to coexist in the world alongside humans has always been the central premise of X-Men, so the titles give us a good idea of where the show is headed.

Here are the titles of all the episodes:

Episode 1: To Me, My X-Men

Episode 2: Mutant Liberation Begins

Episode 3: Fire Made Flesh

Episode 4: Motendo/Lifedeath - PT 1

Episode 5: Remember It

Episode 6: Lifedeath - PT 2

Episode 7: Bright Eyes

Episode 8: Tolerance is Extinction - PT 1

Episode 9: Tolerance is Extinction - PT 2

Episode 10: Tolerance is Extinction - PT 3

The first two episodes will premiere on March 20, after which the show will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale episode hitting Disney+ on May 15.

What do we know about X-Men '97?

As shown in the first teaser for X-Men '97, Charles Xavier says goodbye to his X-Men, a scene featured in the finale of the original X-Men: The Animated Series. It appears that the show will pick up right there, with the X-Men operating without Professor X.

Alongside that, the final moments of the trailer also confirmed the fact that apparently, Charles Xavier left all of his life's work to his greatest enemy and best friend, Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto. This was revealed as Magneto read Charles's will and surprised the X-Men with it. The trailer also hinted at tensions rising among the mutants.

The show will also be the first to debut under Marvel Studios' new umbrella, Marvel Animation. Currently, Marvel Studios has been setting up new branding to launch new shows, and Marvel Animation will join the likes of Marvel Special Presentations and Marvel Spotlight.

X-Men '97 releases on March 20 on Disney+.