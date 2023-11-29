“Y’all give Kim too much credit”: Nick Cannon slams people claiming Beyonce looks like Kim Kardashian at her Renaissance movie premiere

Many netizens reacted to Beyonce's outfit for the premiere of her Renaissance concert film and claimed that Beyonce seemed to have copied Kim Kardashian's style.

The comments come after a recent post published by Donatella Versace's official Instagram page on November 25, featuring Beyonce wearing the fashion designer's silver dress with platinum blonde hair. The caption with the post read,

"@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!!"

Users claim that Kim stole her style from the black community (image via @laylaytooplayer1 on Instagram)

While reacting to netizens' comments, the American TV host and actor claimed that it's the other way around and Kim is the one who is trying to look like Beyonce. It is also important to note that in 2007, Nick Cannon and Kardashian dated.

He said,

"Kim Kardashian wanna look like Beyonce. She's been looking the same since she was 16... Kim Kardashian wished she looked like that."

While the other personalities on the show attempted to compare the two celebs and their style, they also pointed out that Kim allegedly takes inspiration from black women when it comes to style and also talked about how white women "copy" black women's style. Nick Cannon pointed out that Kim isn't white but that she's Armenian.

"Love Kim, but she paid a lot of money to NOT look white" - say Netizens about Kim Kardashian

While reacting to people claiming that Beyonce copied Kim Kardashian, many users pointed out that Kim has deliberately attempted not to look white. Some reacted to Nick Cannon's video and also commented that they forgot the two dated in the past, while others also pointed out that Kim has influenced the industry and trends.

The internet was divided when some users commented that Beyonce was trying to copy Kim while others threw shade at Kim for her numerous plastic surgeries and also talked about the narrative where the reality star has gotten the plastic surgeries done to relate to black women's beauty standards.

Some others also pointed out that both women look beautiful in their own way and shouldn't be compared to each other or pitched against each other.