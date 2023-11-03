"Kids want normal": Netizens react as Kim Kardashian tells Kourtney why North West prefers living with Kanye 

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how her 10-year-old daughter, North West, prefers to stay at her father Kanye’s house. In the episode that was released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Kim is seen telling her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, that North often says “Dad is the best.”

Kim claimed that her eldest daughter prefers to spend more time at Kanye West’s house:

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, and he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment,'" she said.

Kourtney Kardashian chimed in and shared how her three kids also say the same about living with their father, Scott:

"‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe is better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved,'” Kourtney said.

As soon as the short clip from The Kardashians went viral on social media, netizens started pouring their opinion on Kim Kardashian’s comments about her kids liking to live with Kanye more. One social media user commented:

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian’s comments

As Kim Kardashian revealed on The Kardashians about how her daughter, North West finds her father Kanye’s house more fun, netizens began circulating the clip and sharing their comments on the same. The short one-minute video was also shared by a Twitter account, @TheJumper, and it got more than 1.2 million views in just a few hours.

Moreover, it also got several reactions from the masses:

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014 and the couple decided to part ways after seven years in February 2021. The duo shares 4 kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam.

At the moment, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West have addressed the reactions of the masses after the clip from the show went viral.