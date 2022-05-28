Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce 2022 LA show: Date, tickets, venue and more

Indie legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a special warm-up show, slated to take place on Monday, May 30, at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The band announced the show on social media, and fans are very excited. Tickets for the show will be available via Ticketmaster.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs @YYYs 🎟

ticketmaster.com/event/09005CB9…



- 2 ticket limit

- proof of vaccination required for entry Warm us UP LA and be the FIRST to hear the new tunes. The show before the shows: @TeragramLA May 30th. Tickets on sale now.- 2 ticket limit- proof of vaccination required for entry Warm us UP LA and be the FIRST to hear the new tunes. The show before the shows: @TeragramLA May 30th. Tickets on sale now. 💥🎟💥ticketmaster.com/event/09005CB9… - 2 ticket limit- proof of vaccination required for entry https://t.co/dOXwrjx7h6

Earlier this week, the band announced their first music track in nine years, titled Spitting Off The Edge Of The World. They also announced a set of shows slated to take place in the UK and US. It will be the first time that the band will headline shows in the UK since 2013. The band also has not headlined shows in New York and Los Angeles since 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' UK and US tour dates

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' UK headliner tour will kick off on June 5 at the 02 Apollo in Manchester, after which the band will host two shows on June 7 and June 8 at London’s 02 Academy Brixton.

The Karen O-led trio have also confirmed that they will head to NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 before visiting the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also perform in the Primavera Sound festival that is slated to take place in Barcelona next month.

They will be supported by The Linda Lindas, with Japanese Breakfast also appearing as a special guest in LA. One support act for the New York concert is yet to be announced.

In a statement, the band noted:

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo!”

They further added:

“Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!”

More about the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were formed in New York City in 2000, and consists of vocalist and pianist Karen O, guitarist and keyboardist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase. The band has so far recorded four studio albums. Their debut album Fever to Tell was released in 2003, followed by Show Your Bones in 2006, It’s Blitz! In 2009 and Mosquito in April 2013. The first three albums received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee