"Yet another healthy person dying": Alec Musser COVID-19 speculation prevails amid fiancé’s revelation

American actor and fitness model Alec Musser passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the age of 50. His fiancé Paige Press told several media outlets, including Fox News Digital, that Alec Musser was battling with “a severe case of COVID."

The All My Children star died in his home in Del Mar, California. Although his fiancé suspects COVID-19 as the cause of his demise, a post-mortem would be conducted, as confirmed by her. Meanwhile, Paige Press added how Alec Musser was both vaccinated and boosted.

In the wake of this revelation, fans on social media have begun speculating that the COVID-19 vaccines are what caused his untimely death.

Expand Tweet

In this regard, an X user commented under @CollinRugg’s tweet on the same.

"Yet another healthy person dying even though they were vaccinated and boosted."

Expand Tweet

“Died from coincidence”: Internet suspects Alec Musser died due to COVID-19 vaccination

On Saturday, Alec Musser died at the age of 50. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, an autopsy is expected to reveal it soon. However, amidst all the speculation, his fiancé, Paige Press, told reporters that she suspects a serious case of COVID-19 was the reason behind his passing, even though he was fully jabbed.

"He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it… He'd eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do,” Press added.

She also paid respect to Alec, calling him a “wonderful man,” “best fiancé,” and “best dog dad,” who was also kind. Press, who got engaged to Musser a little over a year ago, stated she was grateful for all the messages and photos people had been sending her, including from people she never even met who were part of Alec’s boyhood.

“He was so loved and touched by so many people."

Expand Tweet

The duo had not set the wedding date, but plans were underway. She told US Weekly that Musser was the “love of my[her] life,” and she was heartbroken to lose him so soon.

Since the COVID-19 claim from Paige Press, netizens speculate that Alec Musser died from the viral illness. Most even believe that the vaccines and booster shots were what weakened Musser’s natural immunity, which is how he allegedly succumbed to COVID-19. Here are some of the reactions in this regard from the comment section of @CollinRugg’s post on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per Yahoo, a memorial service, most probably on the beach, as reported by Press, will be held soon in honor of the Grown Ups actor.

Born on the East Coast, Alec Musser moved to California to pursue acting and modeling. He began as a billboard model for Abercrombie & Fitch, followed by GQ, Cosmopolitan, and Speedo, among others.

In August 2005, he won the reality show I Wanna Be A Soap Star and got the role of Del Henry on the popular ABC soap opera All My Children from 2005 to 2007. He also acted in Adam Sandler’s 2010 comedy Grown Ups and appeared on the TV series Desperate Housewives as a masseur in 2012.