Yohanes Kidane GoFundMe raises over $52,000 as family search for the missing Netflix software engineer

Yohanes Kidane, a 22-year-old Netflix software engineer went missing after getting into an Uber on Monday, August 14, 2023, at around 7:15 pm local time. Yohanes' elder brother Yosief Kidane, the former had told a friend that he was going to downtown San Francisco to meet a friend.

However, when Yohanes Kidane's phone was found at the Golden Gate Bridge for the entire night his sister became suspicious. It was also revealed that the 22-year-old had recently moved to the Bay Area to work with Netflix.

A GoFundMe page was launched to raise funds to meet the travel expenses the family has to bear to look for Yohanes. The fundraiser aims to raise $60,000 and has already raised over $54,000 at the time of writing this article.

Yohanes Kidane was last seen outside his house in San Jose, getting into an Uber

Yohanes Kidane, who had recently begun working with Netflix as a software engineer, went missing on August 14, 2023. He was last seen getting inside a car from Uber by security footage at around 7:15 pm local time.

Kidane's brother said that two of his colleagues saw him and had spoken to him. As revealed earlier, he had told them that he was going to San Francisco to meet a friend. He added that he last saw his brother in the aforementioned footage getting into a black Toyota Camry.

It was also revealed that the 22-year-old had moved to the Bay Area in July and had only been working for Netflix for two weeks before his disappearance According to a missing person's poster, shared by Yohanes Kidane's brother, his wallet and cell phone were recovered near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Yosief Kidane added:

"Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the Welcome Center and coffee shop. Thirty bucks in cash was in his wallet, ID cards, phone untouched."

The backpack, along with two laptops and some personal documents were recovered the next day. Yohanes Kidane, who is a graduate of Cornell University, has been described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. During his disappearance, he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a pair of black shoes.

Expand Tweet

The entire community is assisting in the search for Yohanes

The missing boy's mother, Mehret Hana Beyene, has been pleading for her son's safe return. She said that she wants to take him home and that she needs her son. Mehret added that her son is a "good man" with a bright future who loves his family a lot.

The description of the GoFundMe launched to meet the expenses for the search, reads:

"Yohanes has gone missing in San Francisco. This fundraiser is for covering travel expenses for his family as they search for him."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the fundraiser aims to raise $60,000 to aid the family's search for Yohanes and has already raised over $54,000. Yohanes' brother revealed how the entire community is searching tirelessly for his missing brother. San Jose Police Department is actively looking for Yohanes and is yet to reveal additional information.