"You can access their voicemails": Piers Morgan's 2003 video on phone hacking goes viral after Prince Harry wins case against Mirror Group

Prince Harry recently won his phone hacking lawsuit, and the judge's verdict stated that Piers Morgan was well aware of the hacks. However, Morgan has denied his involvement in the case after the judge stated that he was involved in the hacking while he was working at the Daily Mirror, as per the BBC.

As the verdict mentioned Morgan's involvement in the hacking, a video of his has also gone viral on social media platforms. The video featured Morgan speaking of a trick on how to hack a phone and listen to all the messages. He said in the video that if journalists "change their pincode, you can access their voicemails."

The video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) under the username BladeoftheSun, has been trending everywhere. Netizens have also shared their reactions, with a majority of them being negative, with one of them saying that Piers Morgan allowed everything to happen despite the fact that he held the position of editor.

Evidence in Prince Harry's trial reportedly proved Piers Morgan's connection to phone hacking

The verdict on Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit came out after a trial that lasted for seven weeks. The evidence brought up during the trial allegedly proved that Piers Morgan knew that Harry's phone was being hacked. According to the BBC, the evidence presented during the trial went back to events that happened many years ago.

This included the time when he was a student in 2002, and Omid Scobie reportedly claimed that he saw Morgan having a conversation related to an article of Kylie Minogue with another journalist. Scobie said that Morgan acquired information about the article through a voicemail.

Former political editor for Mirror David Seymour stated that Morgan had a habit of lying and that he allegedly heard Piers explain phone hacking to CEO of BT Group plc, Ben Verwaayen.

Morgan once explained to the managing partner of Global Counsel, Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, the process used to acquire information regarding the alleged affair of Sven Goran-Eriksson and Ulrika Jonson. Benjamin was not present at the trial, but his statement presented in court reads:

"Mr. Morgan told me the default PIN for that network. He then explained that the default PIN numbers were well known and rarely changed, which is how mobile phone messages could be accessed remotely. He said to me, 'That was how we got the story on Sven and Ulrika', with a smile, or words to that effect."

As mentioned earlier, Piers Morgan denied his involvement in Prince Harry's phone hacking case.

Piers Morgan shares a statement after Prince Harry's victory

The judgment in Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit mentioned that Piers Morgan was also aware of the hacking. After the verdict was declared by the court, Morgan addressed the allegations against him and stated:

"I want to reiterate, as I've consistanely said for many years now – I've never hacked a phone or told anybody else to hack a phone. And nobody has produced any actual evidence to prove that I did."

According to the Independent, he continued by claiming that Omid Scobie was lying and described him as a "deluded fantasist." He additionally expressed criticism towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as royals and Harry's response to the media's intervention in the lives of the royal family members.

"He talked today about the appalling behaviour of the press. But this is the guy who has repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars even as two of its most senior and respected members were dying – his grandparents."

Piers Morgan also stated that Harry has been exposed on multiple occasions, and his real intention has been the destruction of the "British monarchy," which Morgan will never support.