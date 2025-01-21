"You canceled too how about that": Internet reacts as Stephen A Smith admonishes critics targeting rappers performing for Trump

Stephen Smith recently took to his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, on YouTube to defend the rappers who were slammed for performing at President Donald Trump's Crypto Ball on January 18 and his inauguration on January 20. Talking about the same, after the inauguration, he stated:

“What if this person voted for him because they broke and they think he's gonna put more money in their pocket? What if this person voted for him because they're in a crime-reading neighborhood and they feel left out and aren't having the streets patrolled well enough..”

This happened after African-American rappers like Nelly, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and Soulja Boy performed at the Crypto Ball before the President's formal ceremonies began. Following this, they faced criticism from the Black community for supporting Trump.

After Smith's video was uploaded on Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk on the same day, it went viral. Netizens then took to the comment section of the post to express their opinion on Smith's statements. One even predicted that he would probably get canceled as well. The comment read:

"You canceled too much about that..."

Netizens reacted to Smith's recent podcast (Image via Instagram / @tricia2fab)

Meanwhile, the video was then re-uploaded on X by @ArtOfDialogue_ on the same day. After that, X users flooded the comment section of the post to echo the same sentiment. One netizen claimed that people like Smith have “no ethics or morals” and referred to him as a "sellout."

“Why do wealthy Black people feel as if they can do whatever against the Black community without repercussions? They have no regard for the community, they only need our support for their livelihoods,” said one user.

“Aren't having the streets patrolled well enough?,” wrote one user.

“Transactional people have no ethics or morals. They are the definition of a sellout. And will turn on you the moment you are on the menu for their benefit,” said another user.

Nevertheless, many users backed Smith up to some extent. One said that he is “true” while another one said that he is a "Trump lover."

“He's just letting you know that he will do the same thing....,” wrote one user.

“A true house NI*GA,” said another user.

“Smith should join along with them. He is a Trump lover too,” speculated another user.

Stephen A. Smith further defended the rappers after their performance at Trump’s Crypto Ball and inauguration

The current President recently took office (Image via Getty Images)

Smith recently addressed the criticism directed at the Black rappers for accepting Trump's invitation to perform at his program. During the same podcast, Stephen A Smith continued:

“What if they want to call 911, but they live in an environment that people were supporting the funding the police and as a result of that you either have a Paucity of police officers or you have police officers that ain't that interested in protecting a servant..?”

Then, after enumerating the possible reasons why someone would have voted for Trump, he defended Soulja Boy's receipt of a sizable lump sum payment for his appearance. He further added:

“There's a whole bunch of reasons why people vote.. In the way that they vote to sit up there and just blink at least state that you don't respect anybody.. That showed up to an inauguration soldier boy ain't got no right to go make some money. They're different.. It's a different way to make money.”

Additionally, he further criticized those who "turned against" Ice Cube and condemned him for meeting President Trump in 2020 to discuss his "Contract with Black America" idea.

After that, he gave Snoop Dogg credit for his performance. He also defended Snoop by saying that the new President wasn't the reason why he was present. He claimed that he was present for David Sacks, who will be in charge of the President's administration's AI and cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the podcast happened after Trump took office on January 20, following a formal ceremony.

