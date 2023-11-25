"You HAVE to be kidding me": Disney's controversial Thanksgiving image stirs outrage among fans

The official account of Disneyworld on Instagram just caused a massive Thanksgiving uproar with their latest post. A picture that supposedly shows Disney's AI version of the famous Freedom From Want painting by Norman Rockwell is now causing quite the stir online.

The Instagram post's comment section is filled with people expressing their shock, disappointment, and disbelief. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) perfectly summed up how everyone is feeling.

Norman Rockwell's Freedom From Want painting is a staple in American Thanksgiving celebrations, representing the cozy family vibe. Disney, famous for their magical takes on old favorites, made an animated version of the painting before and people loved it. But now, using AI to recreate the Thanksgiving masterpiece has caused some fans to doubt their artistic choices.

What was the post by Disney?

The painting, which is a classic representation of American Thanksgiving by Norman Rockwell, has been animated by Disney in a fun way before, and people loved the same.

However, the new 2023 version has been getting a lot of criticism. Norman Rockwell's original painting, Freedom from Want, is one of the Four Freedoms series and has always been connected to Thanksgiving.

Disney, famous for adding their own creative touch to well-known pieces, had previously brought the painting to life with beloved characters, earning praise from fans. But this year, the use of AI in the creative process has let fans down.

As more and more comments pour in, the controversy brings up bigger questions about how technology and art collide in the world of entertainment giants.

Why did fans not like Disney's Thanksgiving post?

The AI version that fans have been talking about is getting a lot of flak for not paying enough attention to the little things. Social media is blowing up, with many worrying about how AI might change creativity.

Fans are not happy about Disney using AI for art and believe that a big company should be able to hire real artists.

Some people even highlighted how different the new version looked compared to the previous animated versions and how creepy the AI-generated image was.

Disney's challenges: AI-generated Thanksgiving post and more hurdles

Disney has more than just the AI Thanksgiving image drama on their plate this holiday season. Their new animated movie, Wish, which came out in theaters on Thanksgiving Day, is a musical about the origin of the Wishing Star.

This new animated flick with Chris Pine didn't do well at the box office, only raking in a measly $8.3 million. Considering that it cost a cool $200 million to make, the movie is expected to take a major hit financially.