'You'll be blown away' - Eriq Ebouaney previews The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 6 (Exclusive)

Fallou is a symbol of hope in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. He is the leader of a community in France that's trying to survive both the dead and the living. But in real-life, Eriq Ebouaney is a soft-spoken gentleman who's thrilled to play the part.

Even though his career spans decades, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is an exciting prospect for the veteran actor because of the massive fanbase. Without mentioning spoilers of any kind, Ebouaney teased a massive season finale for the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 5.

After the radio conversation in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5, Eriq Ebouaney hopes Daryl and Carol meet again

There is a pretty strange situation in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5. As Daryl faces the undead in the arena, the crowd is seen baying for his blood, cheering the dead on. Eriq Ebouaney likened this scenario to gladiators in Ancient Rome:

"It’s like the gladiator in ancient Rome. It’s pretty much the same. When there’s something up and in the cage, in the middle of the arena…people just want blood. They are just thirsty for blood. And that’s the thing. That’s my idea."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 went off the air with a mutated zombie that's faster and stronger, rushing for the show's protagonist. Ebouaney spoke about the evolution of the zombie on the show:

"You know, in the arena, that scene was so tense to shoot. There is a mutation of the zombies so they evolved a lot. They’re pretty fast, really angry. Mean. It was full of energy in that arena. We couldn’t miss it because we were in character. Being a part of that arena and that scene was quite intense."

Even being a part of the crowd was an intense experience for the actor:

"Very fun to shoot at the same time but it was quite intense. And tiring. And suffocating."

So, what can Ebouaney tease for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 6, the final one this season? The French actor was guarded and excited at the same time in his response:

"You’ll be blown away."

Despite being a part of major projects with veteran actors like Jason Statham, Ebouaney is thrilled to be a part of the Walking Dead universe. He gushed:

"Very proud. Because I didn’t expect to be part of (a show) with a huge fanbase like this. We got loads of compliments. So no complaints. (Laughs)"

He continued, mentioning the legacy and the prestige that comes with being a part of the legacy show:

"It’s the first time that I’m involved in such a famous series, you know. That’s been running for more than a decade. And to be a part of this huge, big, Walking Dead family is an honor."

As for the radio conversation between Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier that's got the internet buzzing with hope, Ebouaney also hopes that the two pillars of The Walking Dead meet again:

"She’s a strong character. Her part is a strong character. And they are close friends. Hopefully, they meet each other again."

Even though Genet (Anne Charrier) has been portrayed as the villain on the show, Ebouaney offers a different perspective for her character:

"She’s been through loads of things during her life. And she’s probably looking for revenge. And I think being the leader of that movement gives her a mission and purpose to live. If you scratch a little bit, her heart is broken."

