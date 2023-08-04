"You are so loved": Boys Over Flowers' Kim Hyun-joong reveals his family, sending fans into a frenzy

On July 29, 2023, Boys Over Flowers actor Kim Hyun-joong finally unveiled his family on the occasion of his son's first birthday celebration in Seoul, South Korea, sending fans into a frenzy. The actor got married to his childhood sweetheart back in 2022. The two reportedly met when they were in the seventh grade.

Kim Hyung-joong had previously shared about their relationship in 2011 on SBS Night after Night, mentioning how they had to break up after he debuted due to his demanding schedules, but later got back together, at a difficult time in his life.

As pictures of Kim Hyun-joong's son's birthday party went viral on social media, fans are now congratulating him for and expressing their love as well as good wishes for him.

In the viral videos, Kim Hyung-joong is seen holding his baby boy as he walks down the room filled with his colleagues from the entertainment industry who were invited for the celebration.

"Good to see he is a happy man now after what he went through": Fans are happy for Kim Hyun-joong 's new life

It's a known fact among K-Drama fans that Kim Hyun-joong took a hiatus from the entertainment industry after getting entangled in a controversy with his ex-girlfriend. The latter accused him of domestic abuse and claimed he coerced her to get an abortion. However, in 2022, the court refuted the allegations and stated that there's no evidence of domestic violence and forced abortion.

As a result, the ex-girlfriend was asked to pay Kim Hyun-joong 100 million won (approximately USD 89,700) in damages, and due to her claims.

Fans are now elated that Hyun-joong is married with a family of his own. Some even termed the actor's life a K-Drama itself, while others pointed out how seeing him smile with his baby makes them happy.

At the MBN’s ‘Hot Goodbye,’ the actor appeared as a guest in November 2022 and talked about how he's doing in his current life. He mentioned getting married in 2022, and revealed that his wife gave birth two months ago, making him a father.

In other news, Hyun-joong has recently announced his 2023-2024 World Tour, Rising Impact.