"Taking it too far" - Fans slam tvN for blurring out Kim Seon-ho's face in show

Kim Seon-ho's scandal has not come to an end with his ex-girlfriend removing her original post online. The broadcast network tvN, which aired Kim Seon-ho's most recent show Hometown Cha Cha Cha, seemed to have cut ties with the actor.

The network decided to blur out Kim Seon-ho's face in their entertainment program Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life. It aired on October 22, after the scandal surrounding the actor had seemingly died down. But fans are extremely unhappy with tvN's decision to blur the actor's face out.

The program compared and analyzed the film The Founder and the K-drama Start Up, and used stills and scenes from both. In the latter, there were scenes featuring Kim Seon-ho and it was here that they blurred out the actor's face.

Fans say tvN and netizens are "Middle school level petty" after Kim Seon-ho's face is blurred

Fans of Kim Seon-ho found tvN to be petty for stooping to this level. Many slammed the network on Twitter and discussion boards where they expressed that Kim Seon-ho's personal life shouldn't influence his professional work, especially now that it was revealed he did not commit a crime.

𝔖⁷ ☘︎ 김태형 ♡︎ @peachyytete @allkpop They're literally harassing him at this point. nobody deserves this- this is too much now. Ever thought what he'd be feeling? and then if something bad happens these people will be the first one to show sympathy. yk what I mean right?He might be drained by now. I jus hope he's ok @allkpop They're literally harassing him at this point. nobody deserves this- this is too much now. Ever thought what he'd be feeling? and then if something bad happens these people will be the first one to show sympathy. yk what I mean right?He might be drained by now. I jus hope he's ok

KSHforever💚💚 @Deeks133 @allkpop tvN got so much hype because both of his dramas were big hit, Startup and Hometown Cha Cha Cha. I doubt if they have conscience at this point. This is extreme. They dk the power of fans I guess. We could just stop watching their dramas and ruin their channel. 😤 @allkpop tvN got so much hype because both of his dramas were big hit, Startup and Hometown Cha Cha Cha. I doubt if they have conscience at this point. This is extreme. They dk the power of fans I guess. We could just stop watching their dramas and ruin their channel. 😤

EXO|☀️MGPFG🌻|TeeMild❤︎ @whipped4MewGulf @allkpop Isn't that taking it too far? usually TV only blurs out celebrities who did smth illegal @allkpop Isn't that taking it too far? usually TV only blurs out celebrities who did smth illegal

Tintin Torreto 🍁 틴틴 ,BSN @icmarie_0220 @allkpop all these people that is cutting ties w/him,networks/advertisement,they are just judgment!i do believe that cultures r to be treasured but if its not a healthy one,it must be changed into better ones..don't worry Seon Ho,you gotta get your good revenge someday,fighting! @allkpop all these people that is cutting ties w/him,networks/advertisement,they are just judgment!i do believe that cultures r to be treasured but if its not a healthy one,it must be changed into better ones..don't worry Seon Ho,you gotta get your good revenge someday,fighting!

Becky⁷ 💜 @v_taebae @allkpop This is disgusting, they made so much money off of him and now decide to do this. Just because of problems with his personal life that he has apologised for & his ex has accepted his apology!! There shouldn’t be an issue anymore!! I’m so angry about the way he’s being treated! 😡 @allkpop This is disgusting, they made so much money off of him and now decide to do this. Just because of problems with his personal life that he has apologised for & his ex has accepted his apology!! There shouldn’t be an issue anymore!! I’m so angry about the way he’s being treated! 😡

HTzu95 @NJ12951 @allkpop @CJnDrama as an international fan I WAS so fond of your channel. Now this is just disgusting 😑 #KimSeonHo is a brilliant actor and that fact won't change even if you blur his whole body! #wearewithyoukimseonho @allkpop @CJnDrama as an international fan I WAS so fond of your channel. Now this is just disgusting 😑 #KimSeonHo is a brilliant actor and that fact won't change even if you blur his whole body! #wearewithyoukimseonho

✦CharmingJeongwoo✦ @BunnySmile04 @allkpop Why are they treating him like as if he is a criminal? He didn't even do anything against the law for them to treat him like that @allkpop Why are they treating him like as if he is a criminal? He didn't even do anything against the law for them to treat him like that

sandi b @snadibob @allkpop And here I thought tvn was his "home", with most of his dramas from this network. That's just sad @allkpop And here I thought tvn was his "home", with most of his dramas from this network. That's just sad

Kim Seon-ho released a statement a couple of days after the accusations had surfaced, where he confessed to dating the woman who accused him. He said:

"I dated this person with good feelings. But during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration."

He also said that he would like to confess to the woman and was waiting for the right opportunity. Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend released a statement following this and said that she had received an apology. She said that there were misunderstandings between Kim Seon-ho and her, but now they were all sorted. She also said that they loved each other a lot at one point in their relationship.

She claimed she did not expect her note to affect Kim Seon-ho's career to the level that it did. At the moment, Kim Seon-ho has dropped out of variety show 1 Day, 2 Night, and movie 20 Clock Date. He also lost a few endorsement deals following the scandal.

