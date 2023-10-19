"You're 40!": Penelope Disick calls out dad, Scott, for dating much younger women

Penelope Disick, Scott's Disick's 11-year-old daughter spoke about her father's life on the latest episode of The Kardashians which aired on October 19, 2023. During a family discussion about potentially hiring a matchmaker for Scott, Penelope Disick was quite blunt as she spoke about who her father should date. The 11-year-old said that her 40-year-old father shouldn't be dating women in their 20s.

"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope said.

Penelope, who was born on July 8, 2012, is Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. She and Scott have appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians quite often.

Penelope Disick advises father Scott to rethink his dating choices

Penelope Disick's remarks on the show were straightforward and to the point. She questioned her father, Scott Disick's choice of dating younger women, specifically those in their 20s. She told him that since he was 40, he couldn't be dating someone who was 19 or in her 20s.

Penelope also listed the qualities her father's future partner should have, and among these were a "good personality" and a commitment to fitness.

The episode also featured Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian visiting Scott's home to discuss his romantic prospects. Scott opened up about feeling lonely and wanting a partner who won't give up on him.

“I’ve been too focused on the kids and me. Yeah, I am [lonely] all the time. I guess I can’t just live with having my kids,” Disick said.

He even mentioned that he's looking for someone with traits similar to Khloé's, although he clarified that he doesn't view her romantically. Noting that she was funny, kind, sweet, and cute, Disick said that she had all the qualities he was looking for in someone.

“[Khloe] She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet and she’s cute. She’s got all of the characteristics that I’m looking for…but I just need someone who doesn’t give up on somebody. I have been through a lot of different things. I definitely know I am not easy and I am not perfect,” said Scott.

Kris Jenner speculated that Scott might have a crush on Khloé Kardashian. Her reasoning was simple: Khloé embodies the qualities Scott is looking for in a partner. Kris even admitted to having a crush on Khloé herself, saying that everyone, including the cameramen, seems to be smitten by her.

“If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he is looking for," Kris said.

Scott's dating history provides context to Penelope Disick's and the family's concerns. He dated Sofia Richie, who is now 25, for three years until their split in 2020. After Sofia, Scott dated Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is currently 22, for nearly a year. Most recently, he was linked to Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart. These relationships have been a topic of public discussion due to the significant age differences.

Final thoughts

The episode featuring Penelope Disick's straightforward advice to her father, Scott, has added a new dimension to his relationships. Scott's own admissions about loneliness and his desire for a committed relationship have given fans a glimpse into his emotional state.

Kris Jenner's speculative comments about Scott's possible admiration for Khloé Kardashian's qualities add complexity to the family dynamics. As conversations continue both within the family and in the public sphere, the impact of this episode on Scott's future dating choices is yet to be determined.