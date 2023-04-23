“Absolutely timeless”: Details about Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding outfits revealed as the model’s wedding dress woos the netizens

Popular model and social media personality Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge on Saturday, April 22, 2023, earning praise for her dresses and getup from netizens. However, she did not just settle for one dress but wore three different dresses throughout the event. All three dresses were from the luxury brand Chanel.
For her rehearsal dinner, she chose a high-neck, long-sleeved dress which had beads and frills all over it throughout the mid-section and bottom. As Vogue released the look of the dress, Sofia also claimed how she was too scared to move, as she was frightened to ruin even one bead.
Then came another masterpiece by Chanel for the wedding, which featured a criss-cross neckline dress with millions of white sequins and beads. The dress had a special factor, which was an “S&E” with the date underneath. She then changed into a short yet classy after-party dress.
Seeing all the beauty and extravagance of the outfits, netizens could not stop but ecstatically react to the dresses worn by Sofia Richie. One social media user claimed how they were “obsessed” with the wedding looks, as she looked “absoultely timeless and pristine.”
On the other hand, Sofia’s beau, Elliot Grainge, sported a crisp white shirt and a sharp suit that looked equally dapper. The wedding took place at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera, south of France. Sofia and Elliot dated for two years before trying the knot.
Sofia Richie's fashion game on her wedding casts a spell on netizens
As Sofia Richie tied the knot with Elliot Grainge in a fairytale-like wedding that left netizens spellbound, the bride’s fashion game was much talked about. Thanks to the expertise of her trusty stylist Liat Baruch, her caramel locks and makeup did the right balance of everything for her to look like a princess on her special day. The result was a breathtaking look that captured the hearts of social media users.
Sofia Richie walked down the aisle with her father during the wedding ceremony
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding was no less than a dream. The bride was seen walking down the aisle with her father, Lionel, as she walked towards Elliot. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged last year when Elliot popped the big question to the model in April 2022.
The wedding was star-studded with guests like Paris Hilton, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Sofia's wedding was held a few weeks after she had a delightful bridal shower with her loved ones in February. Prior to that, in October 2022, she had a memorable bachelorette trip to Paris. Speaking of wedding ceremonies, the dining arrangements were made poolside, where the couple had invited a jazz trio to add to the celebratory ambiance.
The newly married couple also held a reception at a hotel, where Sofia was spotted wearing a stunning ivory gown adorned with beads. Later, they headed to the beach for some picture-perfect moments.
As the newly wedded couple shared a kiss after their vows, the internet was wooed by the couple, with many users sharing congratulatory messages for the bride and groom.