“You’re truly one of a kind”: Fans in awe as ENHYPEN's Jake buys Prada perfumes for his fans during an accidental encounter at the brand’s store

On February 29, 2024, an X user, @clover4j, shared their unexpected encounter with ENHYPEN's Jake at the Prada store. He gifted them expensive perfumes from the brand and even asked them to brag about it to their friends. The user shared a video of the idol and the Prada perfumes alongside the signed photo card.

Soon, the post went viral on social media, garnering over 2 million views and 20,000 likes, drawing people's attention to Jake's generosity. Internet users expressed different opinions on social media, with one user tweeting that the idol is one of a kind for his act.

Expand Tweet

Fans gush over ENHYPEN's Jake for his thoughtful gesture

Expand Tweet

During a live broadcast, ENHYPEN's Jake expressed and promised fans that he would buy something from Prada if he accidentally met a fan at the store. He also vowed that if a fan approached him, he would meet them with excitement.

As his promise turned into reality after @clover4j shared the post through their social media handle on X, the user tweeted that the idol asked him to brag to other fans about how he gifted them perfumes from Prada. It seems from the user's post that the two fans were able to meet the idol and receive perfume from him. The user stated in their caption:

"Jake told me to brag to the ENGENEs so I'm uploading this. We were both surprised when we ran into each other at Prada, and cautiously admitted we were ENGENEs. Jake kept saying he had to buy it for us, but he wasn't sure if he could, so he signed it and left. After a while, he came back to the store and bought me perfume. ENHYPEN, the idol who buys Prada."

In the video shared by the user, the idol is dressed in casual attire, donning a blue jacket and a black hoodie underneath it. He has hidden his face with a mask and a cap. He seemed overjoyed with happiness in the video, with a gesture of excitement, and appeared elated about purchasing Prada perfume for the fans. In another picture, there were two Prada perfumes and a signed photo card.

Soon, this gesture of the idol went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop admiring the idol for keeping his promise made during a live broadcast. They continued to shower him with compliments for being so kind. They also noted that the idol seemed more excited than the fans themselves, and some expressed jealousy as they could not receive perfume from him.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon watching Jake being so jolly and excited after gifting fans Prada perfume.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ENHYPEN is currently on its Fate Plus world tour, which kicked off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on February 23, 2024. They are set to visit several locations, including Anaheim, Oakland, Tacoma, Chicago, Belmont Park, and others.