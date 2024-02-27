"No one can resist them": Fans draw parallels between Bang PD cooking for BTS' Jin and making hearts for ENHYPEN's Jay during FATE PLUS

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, is well-known for his close bond with HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk. Fans were thrilled to see Bang Si-hyuk, aka Bang PD, at ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS concert in Seoul on February 25, 2024. During the event, they noted how band member Jay made the HYBE chairman make a heart for the fans at the venue and reacted to it.

One fan wrote on X and stated that no one can resist the charms of BTS' Jin and ENHYPEN's Jay.

ENHYPEN staged their FATE PLUS encore at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 23 to 25, 2025. The group's extended segment of the ongoing FATE globe tour made a detour to their home nation to conduct a three-day extravaganza for their fans. Over the course of the three shows, the group performed a total of 26 songs.

"Bang PD is surely into pretty guys": Fans share their amusing take on HYBE chairman's bond with BTS Jin and ENHYPEN's Jay

On February 25, on the last day of FATE PLUS in Seoul, Jay performed a moving rendition of Lewis Capaldi's 2019 hit song Bruises. The rookie boy band from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) gave tantalizing performances on over 15 songs, including Drunk-Dazed, Fever, and Bite Me.

HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk attended the last-day concert to show his support for the seven-member rookie group. Pictures from the concert surfaced online, which showed Bang PD making a heart with his hand with Jay as the camera focused on them. The HYBE founder also turned towards the spectators seated behind him at the KSPO Dome and made a heart sign with his arms for them.

The adorable gesture by the Bang PD has cheered several fans as they reminisced about how he cooked spaghetti pasta for BTS' Jin. In March 2021, Jin posted a short clip on his Instagram where Bang PD could be seen making pasta for him. The BTS idol then said "Si-hyuk-ah, I love you" in Korean, and the clip went viral online.

The clip was shared alongside Jay's and Bang PD's pictures from FATE PLUS on February 25 on X. Fans agreed that the HYBE chairman's relationship with ENHYPEN's Jay reminded them of his equation with BTS' Jin.

With a revamped set list that includes about 26 songs, ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS will conclude its tour on May 3, 2024, at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The group is slated to resume its FATE world tour after the conclusion of FATE PLUS in the United States. They are set to perform on April 24, 2024, at Anaheim, Oakland on April 26, and Tacoma on April 28.

The new setlist included popular tracks such as Still Monster, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), Blessed-Cursed, Attention, please!, TFW (That Feeling When), Polaroid Love, ParadoXXX Invasion, Just A Little Bit, 10 Months, Tamed-Dashed, and more. Additionally, they debuted the song Still Monster for the first time at the FATE PLUS concert in Seoul.

On May 3, 2024, in New York, ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS global tour is scheduled to come to an end. Meanwhile, BTS' Jin is reported to return from the military in June 2024 and release his debut solo album this year.