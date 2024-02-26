"You can literally feel his emotions": Fans swell with pride as ENHYPEN's Jay performs a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s 'Bruises' at FATE PLUS

On February 23, 2024, ENHYPEN began the Seoul leg of their current FATE PLUS tour in the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, and carried on for the next two days. On February 25, 2024, when the curtain closed on their three-day extravaganza in Seoul, the rookie boy group from HYBE entertained the audience with titillating performances.

After Jay, an Enhypen member, performed a moving rendition of Lewis Capaldi's Bruises, the hashtag "JAY HEALED OUR BRUISES" went viral on X. Admirers lauded the singer's performance of the track during Day 3 of their tour in Seoul.

Expand Tweet

Beginning with a performance at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on April 24, 2024, the group will tour five cities in the United States in the spring: Oakland on April 26, Tacoma, Washington on April 28, Chicago on May 1, and finally, a show at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on May 3.

"JAY HEALED OUR BRUISES": Fans left speechless with ENHYPEN's Jay's soothing rendition of Lewis Capaldi's Bruises

Thousands of admirers attended the K-pop sensation ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS tour, an extended part of the group's ongoing FATE world tour, in Seoul on February 23, 2024. The global tour featured a revised setlist and exclusive parts that the group had planned for their fans and was also live-streamed on the Weverse app.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the seven-member group made their stadium debut in the United States at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles during the first batch of shows, promoting the second leg of the tour. Over 327,000 fans of ENHYPEN had attended 21 gigs spread over 13 locations previously before the FATE PLUS encore kicked off on February 23, 2024.

The group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) performed on a setlist that included their tracks such as Drunk-Dazed, Blockbuster, Let Me In (20 Cube), Flicker, FEVER, Future Perfect (Pass The MIC), Chaconne, Bills, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up) and Blessed-Cursed, among others.

Amidst their captivating numbers, the group member Jay gave a soulful performance on the 2019 smash Bruises, which left the audience wanting more. The singer captured the melancholic ballad of Lewis Capaldi and delivered it live onstage as an ode to his fans.

Given that the artist had previously suggested the song to his Weverse fans, the performance was much more meaningful to them. Thus, this little deed strengthened the affection and regard that Jay's supporters had for him. After witnessing the 21-year-old artist perform a solo English cover live on stage, fans were brought to tears and voiced their pride.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The last day of their show in Seoul was quite emotional as Jay performed on Bruises, Heesung covered IU's latest track Love wins all, and more. On the same day, Sunghoon broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the other members' statements. The crowd was moved by this, and many ENGENEs started crying as they saw their idol's vulnerability.

ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS' revised setlist covers around 26 songs and the tour will end on May 3, 2024, at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.