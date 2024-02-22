"NEVER EXPECTED": Fans euphoric as ENHYPEN reportedly set to release a cover of One Direction’s 'What Makes You Beautiful'

ENHYPEN is reportedly set to cover the popular song What Makes You Beautiful by the British-Irish boyband One Direction, aka 1D. On February 22, 2024, the boy group from BELIFT LAB made a stir online as an X account (@kchartsmaster) shared the latest update.

A few days back, on February 16, 2024, the Orange Blood famed group released their cover of BTS' I Need U for the 10th anniversary of Spotify's K-Pop ON! playlist. With another reported cover release of an iconic band such as One Direction, ENHYPEN has sent their fans into an online meltdown.

Expand Tweet

Recently, the rookie group ENHYPEN dropped an official rendition of BTS' popular track, I Need U, from the septet's You Never Walk Alone album.

"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING": Fans are frenetic as ENHYPEN is reported to release a second official song cover

Earlier, fans of ENHYPEN—a boy band from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE)—were excited after the announcement that the group's I Need U cover would differ from the original BTS track. Adding a unique twist to the song, the group departed from the original's tone of sadness and intense emotions.

Following the previous cover's success, ENHYPEN, which debuted in 2020, is reported to cover One Direction's debut song, What Makes You Beautiful, which sent ripples through the fandom and the internet. Fans were thrilled about this news as they wondered what new flair the K-pop group would add to this English song.

British-Irish boy band One Direction debuted with the iconic song What Makes You Beautiful (WMYB) in 2011 and it was the lead single off their first studio album, Up All Night. As of June 2016, What Makes You Beautiful had sold 4.8 million copies and was certified quadruple platinum in the US and was a financial triumph.

After reports of the cover dropped, even netizens who are not fans of the popular K-pop group were excited about the upcoming cover release. Fans of One Direction were equally enlivened and expressed their thoughts on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One Direction was the world's biggest boy band with a massive fan following from 2011 to early 2015. Their debut song reached its highest position at number one on the UK Singles Chart and number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, after breaking the pre-order record for Sony Music Entertainment and selling 153,965 copies in its first week, the song was named the 2012 Brit Award winner for British Single of the Year and debuted at #1 on the UK Singles Chart.

However, after Zayn departed from the group in March 2015, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. The group hasn't released anything since their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M., was released in 2015.

ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS world tour, which boasts 21 performances across 13 cities in Asia and the United States, will end on May 3, 2024. Their upcoming show is slated for February 24, 2024, at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE