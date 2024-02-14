"MANIFESTED IT": Fans cheer as ENHYPEN reported to release cover of BTS' ‘I Need U’ for the 10th anniversary of Spotify's ‘K-pop ON!’ playlist

Spotify shared the latest update of the popular K-pop band ENHYPEN, set to release a cover song for Spotify Singles in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist on February 16, 2024.

Fans went berserk over the news since the teaser snippet of ENHYPEN's cover for Spotify Singles 10th anniversary hinted at one of the most iconic tracks from BTS' discography, I Need U. One fan wrote on X stating that they "MANIFESTED" seeing the Orange Blood boy group cover this popular BTS song.

For the unversed, K-Pop ON! (온) is the name of the K-pop playlist on Spotify that presents Korean music. Previously named K-Pop Daebak and debuted in 2014, it was renamed when Spotify refreshed the playlist in 2022.

"It's going to be fire": Fans ecstatic as they pull up BTS' I Need U lyrics to match with ENHYPEN's Spotify teaser

Spotify announced ENHYPEN's scheduled cover release in the wake of Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024. The music streaming platform uploaded a snippet of the group along with their voiceover, reciting four lines that match with BTS' I Need U. Spotify heightened anticipation after they wrote, "major song title hint at 00:14."

"PSA: major song title hint at 00:14...@ENHYPEN’s #KPopONFirstCrush cover drops on Feb 16 over on our K-Pop ON! playlist."

When fans paused the video clip at 00:14, the screen displayed "I Need You Girl," written by the rookie band's member Ni-ki in a notebook.

BTS released I Need U as part of their third mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1, in 2015. Since then, the song has been a constant favorite of music lovers all across the world, including other artists.

In addition, the BELIFT LAB boy band has consistently shown its seniors at BTS a great deal of respect and love by playing a number of their songs and referencing their favorite BTS songs in several live streams and interviews.

Previously, the boy group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) has covered other songs by BTS such as Boy With Luv, I Like It, Permission To Dance, Black Swan, Dynamite, Dope, and Fire.

Fans were thrilled to watch the seven boys from the rookie group cover another massive song from the album of the seven BTS boys when they were rookies themselves in 2015. One fan, @heeycollection, pulled up a screenshot of I Need U and tweeted on X, matching the lyrics with the recent Spotify teaser.

Admirers flooded X with their thoughts and enthusiasm for the upcoming release on February 16 as their speculations ran wild.

In other news, ENHYPEN revealed the US leg of their Fate Plus encore world tour on February 7, 2024. It occurs soon after their 2023–2024 Fate world tour's initial dates come to an end.

From April to May 2024, the K-pop boyband's Fate Plus extended tour will take them to five more US cities after two encore performances in South Korea in February. Furthermore, it will make stops in New York, Illinois, California, and other places.

