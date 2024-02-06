“Have been crying over this for hours”: ENHYPEN Ni-ki’s gesture towards a fan during their concert wins the internet

Ni-ki from ENHYPEN has recently captured the hearts of K-pop fans everywhere with a heartwarming gesture during one of the group's concerts. This touching moment occurred during their performance in the Philippines on February 3, 2024, and was unexpectedly captured by a fan's camera.

During the concert, Ni-ki noticed a spotlight shining directly into a fan's eyes from a distance on stage. Without hesitation, he stepped forward to block the sunlight, shielding the fan from its glare and ensuring comfort. This thoughtful act was shared by the fan on Instagram, quickly gaining attention and becoming a trending topic on Twitter after the concert.

The K-pop community has been deeply moved by the idol's genuine gesture, especially considering his young age. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their appreciation for his kindness and consideration towards the fans in such a large crowd.

"Raised so well," ENHYPEN's Ni-ki gets appreciation from around the world for his thoughtful gesture

One of the most endearing aspects of the 18-year-old Ni-ki's personality is his humility. Despite his talent and success as a member of ENHYPEN, he remains down-to-earth and approachable. He often expresses gratitude towards fans for their support and never hesitates to acknowledge the contributions of his fellow members and staff.

During ENHYPEN's recent concert at New Clark City in Manila, Philippines, on February 3, 2024, fans witnessed a heartwarming display of humility from the group's youngest member.

As the seven members of ENHYPEN stood on stage, engaging with the audience in their usual manner, a fan began recording a video, supposedly from the right side of the stage. However, she found herself in a spot where the direct spotlight was shining into her eyes, causing discomfort.

In an unexpected and endearing moment, Ni-ki noticed the fan's struggle and subtly adjusted his position on stage to block the light source from reaching her. He even glanced in her direction, showing his awareness and concern for her well-being.

The fan, touched by Ni-ki's considerate gesture, captured the precious moment on her camera unknowingly and shared it on social media. The video quickly gained traction, resonating deeply with the K-pop fan community and continuing to trend even three days after the concert.

Ni-ki's act of kindness prompted an outpouring of admiration from fans, who praised him for his sweet nature and genuine concern for others. This incident served as a reminder of Niki's character and earned him even more love and respect from fans worldwide.

Following the conclusion of their "FATE Tour" of Asia, which included stops across various countries over four months, ENHYPEN will hold special concerts, FATE Plus, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24 and 25, 2024. As the tour comes to an end, fans reflect on the memorable experiences and eagerly anticipate future performances from the talented group.