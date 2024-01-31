"BLACKLIST MACAU": Fans infuriated as ENHYPEN's Heeseung's antis allegedly target him at FATE concert

ENHYPEN member Heeseung trended on social media following the K-pop group's recent concert in Macau as some anti-fans of the singer allegedly targeted him. Recently, fans have been highlighting alleged remarks made by certain attendees at the FATE concert in Macau that took place on January 27 and 28.

According to @yanaracc on X, anti-fans of the Bite Me singer made unpleasant remarks about him whenever he was on the stage, they allegedly referred to him as a Mule to "face shame" the K-pop idol. The anti-fans also allegedly disturbed people who cheered or supported Heeseung at the concert.They expressed their disdain by "tsking" and making expressions like eyeing.

Expand Tweet

Other concert-goers also shared their experience attending the show in Macau as they claimed that not only the artists but also the fans were picked on by the anti-fans.

A Heeseung-biased fan, @Faye1015Faye on X said,

“While it was really blissful to hear Heeseung sing, people who were clearly chanting for all the other members beside me rolled their eyes when Heeseung appeared. And while I was standing, I was able to hear people nearby screaming cursing slang of heeseung with malice."

Expand Tweet

Following this, fans online could not help but report the incidents shared by Macau concert attendees to BE:LIFT demanding the city be blacklisted for future concert venues. Fans tagged the official page of the agency trended, “BLACKLIST MACAU”.

Expand Tweet

“This is so heartbreaking…”: Fans concerned as anti-fans of Heeseung allegedly targeted the ENHYPEN member at FATE concert in Macau

Since the physical violence incident, ENHYPEN’s FATE concert in Macau has been garnering attention as Heeseung’s antis allegedly targeted him and his supporters at the concert. Fans have shared their experience attending the concert on X, they claimed to be the victims of the incident themselves.

Furthermore, observers also highlighted that Chinese antis have made malicious posts about Heeseung on local social media apps. They allegedly made unpleasant remarks and inappropriate rumors about the Orange Blood singer.

As concerns were raised on social media, fans started reporting about the same to BE:LIFT. Enraged fans demanded that the singers not perform in the city again while asking the agency to protect their artists.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans indulge in physical violence at ENHYPEN concert

ENHYPEN performed in Macau for two days for their second world tour FATE. The first day of the concert was one of the most talked about topics among the fans of the K-pop group as some of the attendees reportedly indulged in physical violence injuring people.

This incident occurred while the artists tried interacting with fans as usual. They were seemingly disappointed by this behavior and tried stopping them.

For their upcoming concert, ENHYPEN will perform at New Clark City Stadium in the Philippines on February 3.