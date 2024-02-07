"Let them rest": Fans concerned following ENHYPEN members' confession about falling sick often and lack of proper rest period 

On Wednesday, February 7, BELIFT Lab released ENHYPEN's latest -note episode, a casual YouTube video series, where the members sit around and update their fans about their recent schedules and more. For the latest episode, members Jake, Niki, and Sunoo were seated around a couch, after their third-day concert in Macau. The video was reportedly filmed on January 28.

Among the several things that the members discussed, they also talked about how many of their teammates caught a cold and were not feeling their best due to the tight schedules with their comeback, tour, variety show appearances, and more. They stated that though they were excited about the tour, they were often worried and distressed about the members' condition as they were frequently falling sick.

Upon hearing the members talk about their worsening health conditions, fans were naturally concerned. They immediately began to criticize BELIFT Lab for their alleged lack of planning for members' rest periods and draining schedule that fails to accommodate their health and wellness.

Fans criticize BELIFT Lab for their alleged poor treatment of ENHYPEN, following the members' confession about falling sick often

In July 2023, the seven-piece K-pop boy group, ENHYPEN, kickstarted their FATE World Tour, and members have been making several stops across the world including Japan, the US, Singapore, China, and more.

While fans have been excitedly enjoying the content that's being rolled out from the same, the group has decided to extend their musical trek with the introduction of the FATE PLUS World Tour, adding more dates in the US.

Though there's no doubt fans are elated by ENHYPEN's new tour announcement, the recent confession put forth by the members has left them rather concerned and worried.

In the recent -note episode featuring members Sunoo, Niki, and Jake, they huddled around to talk about their tour experiences, after wrapping up their third show in Macau, China, on January 28.

While fans were happy to see the members enthusiastically talk about the concerts, their commercial success, and the strength they get from seeing their fans enjoy the songs, they were also saddened by the ENHYPEN members talking about their unstable health conditions.

Jake stated he was worried about the concert, since many members weren't in their best condition and often fell sick.

"I don't know when this video will be released but some members caught colds. We weren't in our best condition."

To this, Niki also added that he fell very sick to the point that he didn't think cold medications would work out to make him feel better by the time the concerts started. Therefore, he had to sit out the rehearsals to give his best during the main show.

"I'm not saying this because I want to be comforted or anything it's simply TMI. So, I get really sick once a year, literally once a year but then, it was the night before our departure, and suddenly, my head started spinning, I thought, "Oh, I should take some cold medicine tomorrow" but the next day I was in a state that couldn't be fixed with cold medicine so, after we arrived in Macau we were supposed to do a run-through, but I ended up just resting. Luckily, I got through it."

Following the confession from the ENHYPEN members, fans were naturally scared and concerned about the idols' health. Many stated that their agency BELIFT Lab should be prioritizing the idols' health and should've planned the tour better, in a way that didn't affect or overwork the members.

