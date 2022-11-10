Fans worried about ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki “gasping for air” and Sunoo’s exhausted state at Osaka concert

Many Japanese ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s fans, raised concerns about Ni-ki and Sunoo’s health during their Osaka concert that took place on November 9, 2022. The tweets went viral in the online community as international fans joined them in demanding that the agency, BELIFT LAB, let the idols rest properly.
As per user @ksnmura’s tweet, the group’s youngest, Ni-ki, had a hard time breathing after their performance. The fan also shared that Sunoo was exhausted during the concert as well. The situation not only left J-ENGENEs concerned, but also worried the members. Fan accounts shared that other members were continuously asking whether the duo were feeling well.
ENHYPEN’s fans raise concerns about Ni-ki and Sunoo’s health
While ENHYPEN gave an impressive performance to Osaka fans on their MANIFESTO World Tour, many were worried about the members’ health. Fans also raised concerns regarding proper rest last month, when Sunghoon fainted at the airport.
Health worries regarding ENHYPEN have now increased as fan accounts of members Ni-ki and Sunoo stated that the two clearly experienced extreme exhaustion. The group performed on their first night in Osaka on November 9 and have another concert due tonight, on November 10.
Rather than being excited, many fans have expressed the doubts and concerns on their minds. On the first night itself, concert-goers noticed Ni-ki gasping for air and Sunoo looking visibly exhausted. They also noticed staff members waiting for the members with oxygen cylinders on the side. The descriptions sounded gruesome to fans.
Fans’ anger heightened when HYBE announced ENHYPEN’s new album was scheduled for release after the world tour. The comeback reveal hints at the group already gearing up for promotions, choreography, photoshoots, and more behind-the-scenes of just performing in multiple cities across the world.
Fans began expressing their displeasure at the agency and demanded a proper resting period for the Future Perfect group. They also shared supportive messages for Ni-ki and Sunoo.
ENHYPEN’s Sunoo addresses health concern on post-concert livestream
ENHYPEN’s Sunoo switched on the livestream a few hours after Osaka Day 1 ended. He spent his time conversing with fans who might not have been able to see him perform.
One fan commented and asked the idol if he was tired. Someone also told him to rest well. Sunoo’s reply made fans emotional and earned him even more respect.
Sunoo also shared that his condition was good, but it worsened during the end of the concert. He apologized to the fans but stated that he was satisfied since the show ended safely.
The Future Perfect group’s schedule is as packed as ever, which is something that fans have often raised their voice against. The septet has three nights of performances scheduled for the Japan leg of the MANIFESTO World Tour, including November 10 and 11. They will have four days of rest before performing on November 15 and 16 in Kanagawa.
ENHYPEN’s November schedule was jam-packed with concert stops, fan meets, and radio promotions in Japan. After the Japan leg, they have their debut anniversary and 2022 MAMA Awards performances on November 30 lined up. No wonder fans are vehemently demanding that the agency give the members a long enough period to rest.