Fans worried about ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki “gasping for air” and Sunoo’s exhausted state at Osaka concert

Many Japanese ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s fans, raised concerns about Ni-ki and Sunoo’s health during their Osaka concert that took place on November 9, 2022. The tweets went viral in the online community as international fans joined them in demanding that the agency, BELIFT LAB, let the idols rest properly.

As per user @ksnmura’s tweet, the group’s youngest, Ni-ki, had a hard time breathing after their performance. The fan also shared that Sunoo was exhausted during the concert as well. The situation not only left J-ENGENEs concerned, but also worried the members. Fan accounts shared that other members were continuously asking whether the duo were feeling well.

ENHYPEN’s fans raise concerns about Ni-ki and Sunoo’s health

Ni-ki was too exhausted and gasping for air after one of their performance that the members were asking if he's alright. J-engenes also noticed that sunoo seems so tired today and had a hard time going back to the main stage. Their sched is so jam-packed, THEY NEED A PROPER REST.

While ENHYPEN gave an impressive performance to Osaka fans on their MANIFESTO World Tour, many were worried about the members’ health. Fans also raised concerns regarding proper rest last month, when Sunghoon fainted at the airport.

Health worries regarding ENHYPEN have now increased as fan accounts of members Ni-ki and Sunoo stated that the two clearly experienced extreme exhaustion. The group performed on their first night in Osaka on November 9 and have another concert due tonight, on November 10.

Rather than being excited, many fans have expressed the doubts and concerns on their minds. On the first night itself, concert-goers noticed Ni-ki gasping for air and Sunoo looking visibly exhausted. They also noticed staff members waiting for the members with oxygen cylinders on the side. The descriptions sounded gruesome to fans.

Staff were waiting with oxygen cylinders next to the stage all the time but Sunoo endured till the end.. I'm really really really proud of him, hope he'll rest well today and eat all his favorite food

bella @lv4jkey i hope sunoo is okay :(( i hope sunoo is okay :((

its literally been back to back schedule to concert it's ridiculous

No because ni-ki is still a CHILD. They boys are exhausted please give them a break

Fans’ anger heightened when HYBE announced ENHYPEN’s new album was scheduled for release after the world tour. The comeback reveal hints at the group already gearing up for promotions, choreography, photoshoots, and more behind-the-scenes of just performing in multiple cities across the world.

ash 𔓘 @urisunnie These straight events of ENHYPEN from fansign to concert is really taking a toll on their bodies. The company should've planned it out well considering atleast rest days in between. It's just fcked up how inconsiderate B3LIFT is.



I'm really concerned about the NYE comeback rumor These straight events of ENHYPEN from fansign to concert is really taking a toll on their bodies. The company should've planned it out well considering atleast rest days in between. It's just fcked up how inconsiderate B3LIFT is.I'm really concerned about the NYE comeback rumor

⭑ @shoutcunt like i’m glad we getting a comeback but i really hoped enhypen had at least 3-4 months of rest at the start of 2023, belift is pushing them too much like i’m glad we getting a comeback but i really hoped enhypen had at least 3-4 months of rest at the start of 2023, belift is pushing them too much

🎏李慧妞 @Bl0bfishSpand3x Apparently enhypen will have a comeback in the upcoming year! I just wish they got a decent amount of time to rest first Apparently enhypen will have a comeback in the upcoming year! I just wish they got a decent amount of time to rest first😭😭

🎏李慧妞 @Bl0bfishSpand3x they've been working non stop It'll be after the Philippines and Thailand tour dates obviously, so maybe it'll be sometime in late February or later. Belift, let enhypen rest for a few weeks before they come backthey've been working non stop It'll be after the Philippines and Thailand tour dates obviously, so maybe it'll be sometime in late February or later. Belift, let enhypen rest for a few weeks before they come back 😭 they've been working non stop😔

I know it'll most likely not happen, them getting a month break, but I will still hope that they get a decent amount of time to rest enhypen deserves it so much! I hope they let enhypen rest for a couple of weeks, maybe even a month or two before their upcoming comeback

🃏 | jake's month | cheshire 11/30 @mallijimaaa belift having enhypen make a comeback after thei world tour is bothering me so much like LET THEM REST. belift having enhypen make a comeback after thei world tour is bothering me so much like LET THEM REST.

eclipse @keisha0__0 we need a healthy comeback @BELIFTLAB !!! before d:d they got C0VID-19 and during the promotion of manifesto:day 1 they got the virus also... please please give them rest and please prioritize enhypen's health we need a healthy comeback @BELIFTLAB !!! before d:d they got C0VID-19 and during the promotion of manifesto:day 1 they got the virus also... please please give them rest and please prioritize enhypen's health

ica 🎧 @njaeminverse please give my boys a rest i don't want sunghoon faint again Beliftplease give my boys a rest i don't want sunghoon faint again Belift😤 please give my boys a rest i don't want sunghoon faint again

Fans began expressing their displeasure at the agency and demanded a proper resting period for the Future Perfect group. They also shared supportive messages for Ni-ki and Sunoo.

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo addresses health concern on post-concert livestream

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo switched on the livestream a few hours after Osaka Day 1 ended. He spent his time conversing with fans who might not have been able to see him perform.

One fan commented and asked the idol if he was tired. Someone also told him to rest well. Sunoo’s reply made fans emotional and earned him even more respect.

🦊: am i tired? a little?

🦊: hurry and sleep, take care of your body? it's okay, i like having fun with engenes, i like being with engenes
i'd walk the ends of the world for him btw

Sunoo also shared that his condition was good, but it worsened during the end of the concert. He apologized to the fans but stated that he was satisfied since the show ended safely.

🦊: how's my condition today? my condiiton is good today, but at the end suddenly my condition wasnt that good and it was such a pity but we ended it safely so i'm satisfied, but im a little sorry for engenes. but i did well and that's okay!
i'm relieved, i hope he really do rest as much as he can.

The Future Perfect group’s schedule is as packed as ever, which is something that fans have often raised their voice against. The septet has three nights of performances scheduled for the Japan leg of the MANIFESTO World Tour, including November 10 and 11. They will have four days of rest before performing on November 15 and 16 in Kanagawa.

ENHYPEN’s November schedule was jam-packed with concert stops, fan meets, and radio promotions in Japan. After the Japan leg, they have their debut anniversary and 2022 MAMA Awards performances on November 30 lined up. No wonder fans are vehemently demanding that the agency give the members a long enough period to rest.

