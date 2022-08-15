GetWellSoonSunoo trends as the ENHYPEN member skips fan meet due to poor health

On August 15, BELIFT LAB shared the unfortunate news of ENHYPEN’s Sunoo not being able to participate in the fan meet scheduled for later on the same day. The news led to fans trending the hashtag #GetWellSoonSunoo that also carried wishes for the idol's speedy recovery.

The agency did not give a detailed explanation regarding the idol's health, but said that he was advised to rest. Considering the 19-year-old was unable to participate in the fan signing, fans were naturally concerned regarding his health.

ENHYPEN has a massive global fandom, which was once again evident with the number of tweets that used the hashtag to send in wishes for Sunoo. Over 37k tweets talked about the member and wished for him to get better.

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo sits out fan meet due to poor health

On August 15, BELIFT LAB posted a notice on Weverse to update the fans about changes regarding the fan signing scheduled for the same day. Fan signings are an important fan engagement activity that allows idols and their fans to meet and spend time with each other. Unfortunately, fans attending the event were only able to meet six of the members.

The agency announced on Weverse that one of its members, Sunoo, would be unable to partake in the event due to his poor health. The idol visited a doctor and was advised to rest.

"We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN member SUNOO visited the doctor on the morning of Monday, August 15, as he was not in his best condition. He was advised by the medical staff that he should have a good rest. In this regard, please note that SUNOO will not be able to take part in the fan signing event scheduled for today.”

Additionally, they asked the fans for their understanding and ensured that they will take care of their beloved idol.

“We ask for your kind understanding from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of SUNOO.”

Fans pour in wishes for the ENHYPEN member

blue @bluecassandria . Sun didn't raise as for nothing, we can get through this 🤗

#GetWellSoonSunoo Virtual hugs with consent to all my fellow baragis out there. Sun didn't raise as for nothing, we can get through this 🤗 Virtual hugs with consent to all my fellow baragis out there 💛. Sun didn't raise as for nothing, we can get through this 🤗✨#GetWellSoonSunoo https://t.co/LPLoT3ASmp

Despite the announcement not offering much detail on the health condition of the idol, ENGENEs, the Pass the Mic group’s fandom, sent Sunoo countless wishes for his speedy recovery. They wrote heartfelt messages to cheer up the idol and also show how much he is loved by his fans across the globe.

Many fans mentioned that he can take all the time he needs to recover fully as they will be patiently waiting for him to meet them and rejoin the group. The singer even posted photos on Weverse, to which fans responded by asking him to rest.

alen ᥫ᭡ @nriekim to my little yet brightest ball of sunshine, get well soon! it really worries me after finding out the news, but on the other side, i know that u're strong & a fighter so it less my worries. pls know that we're here praying for ur fast recovery & that ilysm! <3 #GetWellSoonSunoo to my little yet brightest ball of sunshine, get well soon! it really worries me after finding out the news, but on the other side, i know that u're strong & a fighter so it less my worries. pls know that we're here praying for ur fast recovery & that ilysm! <3 #GetWellSoonSunoo https://t.co/jnOXfeU8bI

ash 𔓘 @urisunnie



GET WELL SOON SUNOO

#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO #ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우 Almost just a day of not seeing Sunoo and it feels like it has been a year already. 🥲 I indeed need the sunshine to motivate me throughout the day. Sky has been dark since morning too.GET WELL SOON SUNOO Almost just a day of not seeing Sunoo and it feels like it has been a year already. 🥲 I indeed need the sunshine to motivate me throughout the day. Sky has been dark since morning too.GET WELL SOON SUNOO#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO #ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우

ㅅ🤍 @sunsunhees please rest as much as your body requires you to, we'll wait for you 🥺



GET WELL SOON SUNOO

#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO

#ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우 babyplease rest as much as your body requires you to, we'll wait for you 🥺GET WELL SOON SUNOO baby 😢 please rest as much as your body requires you to, we'll wait for you 🥺GET WELL SOON SUNOO#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO #ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우 https://t.co/byKMU5Q3xF

sunoo pics @sunooarchive



GET WELL SOON SUNOO

#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO #ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우 your health comes first so take all the time you need to rest. we’ll pray for a quick recovery and wait for you to come back feeling better. we love you♡GET WELL SOON SUNOO your health comes first so take all the time you need to rest. we’ll pray for a quick recovery and wait for you to come back feeling better. we love you♡GET WELL SOON SUNOO#GetWellSoonSunoo #SUNOO #ENHYPEN_SUNOO #엔하이픈_선우 https://t.co/3pIZrl1GlQ

In other news, with their latest album MANIFESTO: DAY 1, the seven-member group ranked sixth on the Billboard 200 charts. This is the first time that the group has managed to secure a ranking in the top 10 of the said chart.

Edited by Susrita Das