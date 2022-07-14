'Apologise to Sunoo' trends on Twitter as ENHYPEN members body-shame singer yet again

ENHYPEN is definitely on the rise as one of the most talented generation 4 K-pop groups currently. However, when it comes to team bonding and developing their sense of brotherhood, the young men still have a long way to go.

The young and talented members of ENHYPEN recently came under fire for body-shaming and constantly making fun of member Sunoo’s weight.

Following members' comments after their recent music show win on July 13, ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s fandom, took offence on behalf of Sunoo and demanded that his fellow group members apologize to him as the “jokes” are getting out of hand now. Following this, the fandom took to Twitter to trend the hashtag “Apologise to Sunoo."

ENHYPEN’s fans have had enough of the body-shaming jokes directed at Sunoo

On July 13, members of the group sat down with fans after their music show win where they performed their latest title track, Future Perfect (Pass The MIC) from their album MANIFESTO: Day 1.

The Future Perfect singers decided to answer some fan comments and questions. One of the fans commented that Sunoo's face has been "halved," a literal translation of the message which referred to his weight. ENHYPEN members, including Sunoo, laughed the comment off. The original comment appeared to be about the member losing weight. However, the band members did not appear to agree.

Fans pointed out that just because Sunoo is laughing with the members doesn't mean he's okay with it, and that he's actually using laughter as a defence mechanism to hide his hurt, and that team members should be sensitive to their fellow bandmate.

ENGENEs trended “Apologise to Sunoo” to demand an apology from fellow ENHYPEN members for making constant “jokes” about Sunoo’s weight and physicality.

jungwon loml @MF__jjongseang it isn’t only about todays vlive it’s about the countless amount of times they have already made “jokes” and comments about sunoo’s weight instead of defending enhypen realise they should own up to what they’ve said and apologise to sunoo it isn’t only about todays vlive it’s about the countless amount of times they have already made “jokes” and comments about sunoo’s weight instead of defending enhypen realise they should own up to what they’ve said and apologise to sunoo

The incident put the spotlight back on Sunoo's weight and physicality yet again, worrying fans that the singer was bullied about his weight by his group members, thus evoking outrage amongst ENGENEs.

laila ☆ @sunoowich and translators are just as bad for not translating those parts or when they do they suddenly delete it to avoid anything from happening. anyways, sunoo deserves a huge apology. #apologisetosunoo and translators are just as bad for not translating those parts or when they do they suddenly delete it to avoid anything from happening. anyways, sunoo deserves a huge apology. #apologisetosunoo

❥Kirua ||get me friends @Iambrandonsfave #apologisetosunoo #sunoodoesntdeservethis.



Sunoo is deserved so much more for making my day brighter it Rlly makes me upset that people could say shit to him and littreally not even think twice before saying.



Sunoo is deserved so much more for making my day brighter it Rlly makes me upset that people could say shit to him and littreally not even think twice before saying.

Let's appreciate sunoo<3

However, this isn’t the first time the members have joked about Sunoo’s physique, there have been numerous incidents in the past when Sunoo has been on the receiving end of the members’ “jokes”.

In a recent live broadcast, Sunoo, Ni-Ki, Jake, and Jungwon sat down with fans for a casual chat.

Sunoo mentioned a concerning statement regarding his interaction with fellow group member Sunghoon:

“Every time I bump into Sunghoon hyung, he’d always say a wild boar hit him and acts like he’s going to fly away.”

KennoCha🍑 @cha_kenno



#ApologizetoSunoo

#EnhypenapologizetoSunoo Please stop bullying other people's shapes. Please recognize it and fix it before it's too late. This problem shouldn't be taken as a joke. Engene loves all of you so we hope you all feel guilty about it. Please stop bullying other people's shapes. Please recognize it and fix it before it's too late. This problem shouldn't be taken as a joke. Engene loves all of you so we hope you all feel guilty about it. #ApologizetoSunoo#EnhypenapologizetoSunoo

The members joined in with Sunoo’s laughter but fans were angered by the fact that the singer was compared to animals of a larger size. Fans also expressed their concerns that, when it comes to weight, Sunoo is extremely thin compared to anyone’s standards.

There is no denying the members' love and care for one another, but members need to be made aware of 'Body Dysmorphia' and the long-term harm that can result from casual remarks about someone's weight and body type.

Rei @35sunbae #EnhypenapologizetoSunoo The fact he isn't even fat, but they keep teasing him ,THIS IS NOT FUNNY,you can see how uncomfortable he is when they do this, nobody deserve to be treated like this #Apologizetosunoo The fact he isn't even fat, but they keep teasing him ,THIS IS NOT FUNNY,you can see how uncomfortable he is when they do this, nobody deserve to be treated like this #Apologizetosunoo #EnhypenapologizetoSunoo

ENHYPEN becomes the youngest and fastest K-pop group to have two “million-selling” albums

As of July 11, according to a fresh update on the Hanteo Chart, the group's third mini album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 sold 1,241,112 copies in its first week of release, from July 4 to 10.

The talented group debuted in November 2020, making the septet the fastest and youngest K-pop group with two million-selling albums under their belt.

The group’s first million-selling album was DIMENSION: DILEMMA. On the day of its release, MANIFESTO: DAY 1 set an impressive record of selling 768,603 copies, immediately setting a new first-day sales record for the group.

The next day, the sales count went up to 1,130,638, officially earning the group the million-seller title again.

The members will be embarking on their first-ever solo world tour MANIFESTO which will begin in Seoul this September. Post which they will head to the USA in October and Japan in November.

Fans outside of Japan and the United States shouldn't be discouraged, though, as more cities and dates for the group's upcoming tour will soon be revealed, according to BELIFT LAB.

