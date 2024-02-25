"It's OK to cry, Hoon": Emotional Sunghoon leaves ENHYPEN fans teary-eyed at FATE+ encore stage in Seoul

On February 24, 2024, during a poignant moment at the group's FATE+ encore stage in Seoul, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon moved both the audience and his fellow members as he expressed his emotions.

Sunghoon got overwhelmed while the other members were giving their speeches and when it was his turn, he broke down and cried. This touched the fans of the group known as ENGENES and left many in the audience teary-eyed as they witnessed the vulnerability of the idol.

Fans expressed their support for Sunghoon as they took to social media to send him their love and encourage him.

Fans react as ENHYPEN's Sunghoon sheds tears during the encore stage

After Sunghoon got emotional on stage, the other ENHYPEN members rallied around him and offered him comfort and solace. After regaining his composure, Sunghoon addressed the ENGENES with gratitude, acknowledging the unique bond between the group and their devoted fans as he said, translated by X user @heehoonheart:

"Yes ENGENE, you are the only people that can make me cry. Some people say I’m too stiff, but I’m not like that in front of ENGENE. So, I really like ENGENE. Thank you for giving me these emotions. All I can say is, I love you ENGENE."

Sunghoon's words resonated with netizens and highlighted the bond between ENHYPEN and their fans. Individuals took to social media and wrote comforting words in support of the idol as they reacted to his emotional speech.

The FATE world tour is set to conclude on May 3, 2024, and ENHYPEN has performed across several cities in Asia and the United States so far. The FATE Tour in Asia, spanning four months, was a testament to the group's global popularity.

Following the successful Asian leg of their tour, the group transitioned into the special concert, FATE Plus, which was held in Seoul on February 24 and 25, 2024. These concerts served as a moment of celebration, allowing both the group and their fans to go on a remarkable journey together.

As the K-pop sensation concludes their tour in Asia, the anticipation builds for their next chapter. ENHYPEN is set to embark on its tour in the United States in April, gracing five cities, including stops in California, Illinois, New York, and more. The promise of future performances and the prospect of creating new memories continue to fuel the excitement in the group's dedicated fanbase across the globe.