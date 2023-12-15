"You stole my heart": Fans euphoric as HYBE release BTS' documentary photobook 'THE DAY WE MEET' preview cuts

On December 14, 2023, BTS' management company HYBE released the first preview cuts from the BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET photobook. The preview cuts are in association with the band's much-awaited docuseries Monuments: Beyond The Stage.

Meanwhile, the photobook displayed seven ephemeral images of all seven members of the global band—Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook.

On the official Twitter account, BigHit Music (now HYBE) stated that pre-orders started on December 15, 2023, at 11 am (KST), while the book will be released on December 22, 2023, along with the docuseries Monuments: Beyond The Stage on Disney Plus.

Fans were ecstatic to see the latest preview cuts of their favorite seven boys from South Korea and expressed their desire to purchase the photobook.

"We are in debut era": Fans excited over the latest preview cuts and teaser release of BTS' photobook

BIGHIT unveiled a teaser poster to mark the debut of the BTS documentary photobook BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET. The announcement was made on December 13, 2023 (KST).

The 600-page documentary photobook features images of "BTS in their natural habitat," including shots from their everyday life and beneath-the-surface shots from different photo sessions and stages.

The photobook also captures the band members' enthusiasm and hardships concerning their music and spectacles. Along with information on their lives and emotions, it also has interviews with the members discussing their opinions on performance, their love for ARMY, and each other.

Meanwhile, the official teaser of the photobook BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET was released on December 13, 2023, which heightened the anticipation of the fans to get their hands on the photobook. The teaser displayed written messages from the seven members where they expressed their yearning to reunite with their beloved ARMYs soon.

"I can't wait for the day when we can meet again. It is a record of our time apart, from the day the world stood still until the day we finally experienced the joy of coming together again,” the BTS members wrote.

The release of the first preview cuts displaying the members from their 2020 era evoked several emotions in the ARMYs, especially since all seven members have enlisted in the military as of December 12.

Fans of the global phenomenon boy band intend to find solace in the photobook BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET and wait for the band's upcoming eight-episode long docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stage.

Admirers praised the initial still shots from the preview, which were made public on December 14.

The photobook contains photographs of the seven members: Namjoon aka RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who have now established themselves as solo artists.

Furthermore, the book will showcase photos and snippets from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Map of the Soul ON:E, The Late Late Show with James Corden, 2020 American Music Awards, 2020 NYEL, and ’Music on a Mission’ Musicares.

In addition, the photobook content also records their time at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Good Morning America, Sirius XM Hits 1, 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, Global Citizen Live, at UNGA, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, Permission To Dance On Stage - LA, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul, 64th Grammy Awards, Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas, and BTS In Busan.

The photobook will be released worldwide (with the exception of Japan and the USA) on December 22, 2023, along with the premiere of the group's docuseries Monuments: Beyond The Stage on Disney Plus.

The photobook will be made available for purchase in Japan on January 12, 2024, and in the USA on February 1, 2024.