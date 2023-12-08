“I’m so excited”: Fans thrilled as Disney+ releases BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer

BTS, the global sensation, has given their loyal fanbase, the ARMY, a reason to rejoice with the unveiling of the trailer for their much-anticipated documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, on December 8, 2023. This documentary has been a subject of immense anticipation ever since its announcement, and the release of its trailer has offered a much-awaited glimpse into what promises to be a deeply moving exploration of the intertwined lives of the group's members.

The trailer, nearly 90 minutes long, made its debut on BTS' official YouTube channel. This documentary is not merely a chronological account but a docu-series set to unfold its narrative through episodes. With eight episodes, the journey begins on December 20, 2023, with its availability on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

BTS's upcoming documentary is all set to make ARMYs cry

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star promises to be a comprehensive journey, chronicling the group's rise from their humble beginnings as rookie trainees under HYBE to the global icons they are today. The series promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, touching the hearts of fans as it delves into the pivotal moments that shaped the group's extraordinary career.

In the trailer, three of the group's members take the spotlight, sharing individual reflections on their journey. It commences with a defining moment, BTS winning their first group award in Korea. Member Suga poignantly describes it as the concluding scene of a movie, a moment of success that marks not the end but the beginning of an incredible odyssey.

"If this had been a movie that would be the ending. After the end moment, the ending credits would be rolling up, but then we were suddenly told to go to the States."

As the scenes transition, the septet embarks on their journey from Korea to the international stage, showcasing their meteoric rise. This time, Jimin reflects on the changes that ensued, not just in their lifestyle but in their global recognition. The trailer beautifully captures their evolution, akin to the seeds on an airplane transitioning from economy to business class.

Jimin vividly narrates the metamorphosis in their lives, from the increasing number of bodyguards ensuring their safety to the expansion of concert venues and the burgeoning respect and recognition they received worldwide. The imagery in the trailer echoes these shifts, accompanied by glimpses of fan fervor and the monumental achievement of being selected for the Grammy Awards.

"Things just changed so quickly one after another. Our seats on the plane changed, we got one or two more bodyguards. Our concert venues got bigger, we were treated differently. Gradually the situation around us changed. It was so hectic. Really visible changes happened so quickly.”

The trailer crescendos with a powerful live performance of their hit song Fire. The closing dialogue, delivered by Suga, leaves a lingering impact, "I forgive you." This enigmatic statement hints at a depth of emotion and personal growth, previewing what the documentary series holds for the audience.

Fans are excited and anticipating the release of the docu-series. Here are some reactions to the recently released trailer on X (formerly Twitter).

With its poignant storytelling, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is all set to be a tribute to the group's monumental achievements and the enduring spirit of friendship and resilience that defines their remarkable journey. Fans can brace themselves for an emotional expedition, revisiting the highs and lows that shaped the global phenomenon that is BTS.

The last four members of BTS are all set to enlist for their mandatory military enlistment on December 11 and 12. With the youngest members set to enlist soon, fans are wishing them well and anticipating a full group return as they look forward to 2025.