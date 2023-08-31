"You will not be missed": Twitter divided over Hulu canceling The Great after three seasons

Following the recent trend of cancelations, mainly due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Hulu has axed its fan-favorite drama, The Great, which had quite a satisfying run up to this point. Though the show's ratings dropped significantly after a great first season, it was still among the more decorated Hulu shows.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the leading roles, The Great followed the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s reigning empress from 1762 to 1796. It was widely praised for the setting, acting, and writing. As of now, The Great still holds a staggering 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it at par with some of the best shows Hulu has ever produced.

Though the series appeared to be on the right path critically, the divisive fan reaction seems to indicate that Hulu did make an informed decision on this one.

Since the news of the cancelation broke out, social media sites like Twitter was flooded with wildly divisive reactions, with many claiming that the show should not have been canceled while others claimed that Hulu made the right call, with one netizen claiming that the show will "not be missed."

Twitter becomes a divided battleground as The Great becomes the latest show to be axed by major network

While experts have been predicting this for quite some time now, it seems that the protests are finally catching up with studios and forcing the removal of their less desirable shows. This is perhaps an attempt to minimize costs during the time shows are off the air.

This show is a case of mixed responses, as many fans vehemently protested the show going off the air while others simply agreed with Hulu.

The Great additionally starred Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, and Adam Godley, among others. The three seasons are currently available on Hulu.