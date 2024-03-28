Yung Miami named in Diddy court documents, accused of transporting Pink Cocaine for the music mogul 

Yung Miami has been accused of being a drug mule for Diddy in a recent lawsuit. Lil Rod claimed in an updated filing against Diddy that the latter enjoyed the “pink cocaine” he received from Yung Miami. The allegations were made after Lil Rod accused Diddy of s*xually assaulting him.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses substance abuse and s*xual assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a s*xual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs at the end of February. The former alleged that the latter forced him to solicit s*x workers and engage in intimate activities with them. Diddy was also accused of having businessman Cuba Gooding Jr. “groom” Lil Rod by “touching, groping, and fondling.”

Now, Lil Rod has claimed that Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romek Brownlee, transported “pink cocaine” or “tuci” for Diddy. Lil Rod also went on to call Brownlee Diddy’s “drug mule.”

Pink Cocaine refers to a combination of ecstasy and cocaine.

Lil Rod accused Yung Miami of bringing Pink Cocaine on a private jet for Diddy

In the court documents, Lil Rod claimed that Fairmont State University basketball player and Diddy’s friend, Brendan Paul, forgot to bring the substance to an event, leading to Brownlee being called “who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

Brendan Paul was arrested on Monday on one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy and another count of suspected cocaine.

Lil Rod claimed in the court filings that he was certain that Diddy was using substances as he personally witnessed the latter “do a few lines of coke” during a rehearsal for Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival.

Lil Rod went on to add that not only was Yung Miami working for Diddy and receiving a monthly stipend, but also Jade Ramey, best known as Jade, and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, best known as Daphne Joy, were being given a monthly fee to work as Diddy’s “s*x workers.”

At the time of writing this article, Yung Miami had not publicly addressed the allegations. However, Diddy’s representatives have vehemently denied Lil Rod’s allegations by saying:

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided on Monday, March 25. His sons, King and Justin, were arrested as the musician reportedly left Miami. It was found that his private jet was Antigua-bound.