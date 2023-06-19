Zack Snyder's new Rebel Moon poster has fans comparing it with Star Wars

The much-awaited new poster for Zack Snyder's upcoming film titled Rebel Moon is out. It simply showcases Sofia Boutella's character standing still before a planet and a spaceship. Boutella is also seen holding a gun and the field she is standing on seems like it exists in outer space. Her character's name is Kora and she is a bad*ss warrior.

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's brainchild. He is not only its director but also its writer, producer, and the man who created the story from scratch. This project is very near and dear to him and its release date has been confirmed to be December 22, 2023.

Fans are excited to watch this film. Some of them even compared the poster to Star Wars.

Internet left impressed by the new post for Zack Snyder's new Rebel Moon

While the official trailer of the film does not have a release date yet, Netflix has released a teaser that gives an idea of what to expect from this sci-fi project.

Here is the teaser for the film:

The above teaser hardly reveals anything about the film but one thing is certain: cinephiles are up for a treat. Everything about it looks high budget. The special effects and CGI look advanced and it must have taken a bundle of effort to create all this.

Its story takes place on a planet in outer space that is controlled by a corrupt entity. Sofia Boutella's Kora is the commander of an army and is on a very dangerous mission. The film will also receive a sequel titled Rebel Moon Part 2 which has not begun filming yet.

Fans were visibly impressed by the film's poster. Here is how they reacted to it under a post shared by Discussing Film.

From the above reactions, it's safe to say that fans are eagerly waiting for the film. They were glad Zack Snyder was back to making movies and was now bringing the sci-fi genre back to life. Some fans were particularly effusive in their compliments, going on to compare it with Star Wars.

Some fans were in awe of Sofia Boutella's grace as the 41-year-old looked on top of her game. A few even dropped the classic Martin Scorsese's "This is cinema" and Kylian Mbappé's "I will be there no matter what" meme to express their excitement.

Alongside Sofia Boutella the film also stars Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22, 2023.

