"Zero class is an understatement": Frontier Airlines woman pulls down pants in aisle in bizarre video, sparks wild reactions 

A bizarre video of an unnamed Frontier Airlines passenger pulling down her trousers in the plane aisle after the attendant told her she couldn't use the facilities at the moment has sparked wild reactions online.

According to News 6, on Monday, November 20, on a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia from Florida, a woman pulled down her pants and squatted in front of stunned passengers, including children after she was told that she couldn't use the restroom at the moment.

A passenger named Julie Voshell Hartman, who filmed the incident, took to Facebook and said that the woman, who has not been identified, also threatened other travellers.

“A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children. I literally had a front-row seat to the spectacle.” Hartman continued: “She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”

It is unclear if the unidentified woman was confronted by authorities after she disembarked the plane.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 20 on a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia from Florida. Video of the incident posted on the internet by multiple appalled passengers, including Julie Voshell Hartman, showed the woman shouting at flight staff that she needed to use the lavatory.

After the flight attendant told her she could not use the facilities at that moment, the unidentified woman said, “Sorry, everybody,” before squatting and pulling down her pants, which made most passengers scream in protest.

In another video posted by a passenger, Laurette, on X, formerly known as Twitter, the woman then stood up and after pulling up her pants she yelled at uncomfortable travellers, saying:

“I don’t give a f***k. F***k you! I gotta go pee!”

Laurette even called out Frontier Airlines for not taking any disciplinary action against the woman.

“@FlyFrontier this woman pulled her pants down to squat & urinate in the aisle in front of children and everyone else, & then this altercation happened & your staff did nothing! She wasn’t even arrested for the death threats! Shame on you.”

Several others also took to social media to express their thoughts over the incident.

The incident comes in the wake of another similar situation on a Denver flight where the pilot threatened to turn the plane around after a passenger airdropped an explicit picture to other travellers. Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines has yet to comment on the incident.