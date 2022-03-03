Zoe Kravitz’s cat dress takes Twitter by storm

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Zoe Kravitz attended The Batman world premiere in New York City. During the event, Zoe stole the spotlight in a beautiful custom-made Oscar de la Renta dress, which was a special nod to her movie character, Catwoman.

The 33-year-old actress' corsetted black gown featuring a bodice got Twitter buzzing. The dress' bustier was designed in a feline shape that was clearly a shoutout to DC comics character Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

Twitter buzz over Zoe Kravitz's The Batman premiere dress

Zoe Kravitz's dress was a shoutout to the beloved DC character, Catwoman, so it was natural for DC world fanatics to love the dress. Fans immediately noticed the feline-shaped bustier on the plunging neckline of the dress, and began admiring both Kravitz and the dress she wore to the world premiere of her latest released film, The Batman.

. @batmancurated Zoë Kravitz @ the nyc premiere for the Batman in that cat neckline dress…whew Zoë Kravitz @ the nyc premiere for the Batman in that cat neckline dress…whew https://t.co/720wmnSIyg

siân into yiling @sianofhel zoe kravitz wearing a cat themed dress... iconic zoe kravitz wearing a cat themed dress... iconic

jimena @alwaysadivine Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta…the cat details on her dress are to die for Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta…the cat details on her dress are to die for https://t.co/a6eXh6g7sq

Kenzie Vanunu 🦇 @kenzvanunu my mom has spoken on zoë kravitz and her cat oscar de la renta premiere dress my mom has spoken on zoë kravitz and her cat oscar de la renta premiere dress https://t.co/uW4c9pW6Go

Xavier @barelyhispanic Gonna have dreams tonight about the Zoë Kravitz cats dress Gonna have dreams tonight about the Zoë Kravitz cats dress

Sofía @starkcanarie The cat neckline dress! Zoe Kravitz wins best dressed. The cat neckline dress! Zoe Kravitz wins best dressed. https://t.co/op0bXhh7Cd

Tori Fox @theMandaTorian The CAT DRESS!! Zoë Kravitz will you meowy me The CAT DRESS!! Zoë Kravitz will you meowy me https://t.co/pNOg39ZGoy

The impact of the dress was so grand that fans instantly thought of her London Premiere dress, which was another shoutout to The Batman movie. Fans caught on with the references to the movie, and they are loving it.

selina @blveslidepark the serve that is zoë kravitz as catwoman batman press the serve that is zoë kravitz as catwoman batman press 😻😻 https://t.co/8LBPXUybb1

A few fans also went on to compare Zendaya's Spiderman-themed dress with Zoe's Catwoman-themed dress, and thought this referencing of the film-related looks was definitely "a serve."

imaan @dayapeters zendaya and zoë kravitz referencing their looks according to their films, what a serve. zendaya and zoë kravitz referencing their looks according to their films, what a serve. https://t.co/MF7ikoP0qJ

simone @midsommarvvitch zendaya and zoë kravitz red carpet looks are top tier zendaya and zoë kravitz red carpet looks are top tier https://t.co/KdYVR4bTI9

aira @airaareena zoe kravitz cat dress for cat woman and zendaya's web dress for spiderman both hold very special places in my heart zoe kravitz cat dress for cat woman and zendaya's web dress for spiderman both hold very special places in my heart

No matter who the fans compare the dress to, the Oscar de la Renta dress won the hearts of many fans.

More on Zoe Kravitz's look from the world premiere of The Batman

On March 1, 2022, Zoe appeared for her latest film premiere in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown which featured a dramatic corset detail down the front with a deep plunging neck that went down to the waist.

While this could have been enough for the dress to go viral, what caught the attention of many fans was the two cat-shaped panels forming the neckline across the bust.

The look was styled with the help of Andrew Mukamal, Zoe's stylist, who styled accessories on the minimal side, ensuring all the attention went to the cat motif. The look was accessorized with a pair of tear-shaped diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and a simplistic ring.

To finish off the look, Kravitz's hair was styled in a slicked back hairdo with just a delicate lock falling over her forehead, which might have been a reference to the cat's tail.

Oscar de la Renta shared some behind-the-scenes clips on its official Instagram handle to show their excitement for the dress.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, so fans can rush to the theaters to see more of Zoe as Catwoman. The movie will be released on online platforms 45 days after the release on big screens. One can watch The Batman on HBO max from April 18, 2022.

Edited by Sabika