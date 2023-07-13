Nicholas Cage’s The Retirement Plan: Meet the cast 

The Retirement Plan is an intriguing new comedy action movie that is all set to hit theaters on August 25, 2023, in the United States. Tim Brown holds the dual roles of director and writer for the movie. The movie explores the narrative of a father who has become distant from his family due to a hidden troubled history.

As the plot unfolds, his daughter and granddaughter find themselves entangled in a perilous encounter with a mafia boss and his associates, leading to the revelation of the father's mysterious past.

As per the official synopsis for The Retirement Plan, released by IMDb:

"In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley and her young daughter Sarah get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands."

The lead cast list for The Retirement Plan entails Nicolas Cage, Ashley Greene and Ron Perlman, among others.

The main members of The Retirement Plan and their body of work explored

1) Nicolas Cage as Matt

The beloved Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage will be seen playing the lead role of the estranged father named Matt in the upcoming comedy action movie. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Benjamin Franklin Gates in the National Treasure movie series, Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas and Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider in the Ghost Rider movie series.

Apart from these, he has also been a part of several notable movies, including The Cotton Club, The Boy in Blue, Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Vampire's Kiss, Time to Kill, Red Rock West, Deadfall, Guarding Tess, It Could Happen to You, Trapped in Paradise, The Rock, Snake Eyes, Adaptation., The Runner and many more.

The actor has also been a part of very few other noteworthy TV shows, entailing The Best of Times, History of Swear Words, Saturday Night Live and The Dresden Files.

2) Ashley Greene as Ashley

The highly talented 36-year-old American actress Ashley Greene is all set to portray the pivotal character of Matt's daughter Ashley in The Retirement Plan. The actress is best known for playing the significant role of Alice Cullen in the Twilight movie series, Summer Matthews in Summer's Blood, Evelyn Morrison in Burying the Ex, Abby Huntsman in Bombshell and Simone in The Immaculate Room.

The actress has also been a part of several other well-known movies over the years, entailing Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, Aftermath, One Shot, Wrong Place, Accident Man, Antiquities, Wish I Was Here, Staten Island Summer, Shangri-La Suite, In Dubious Battle, Radio Free Albemuth, Butter, A Warrior's Heart, Kristy, and several others.

Ashley Greene has also been a part of a few other TV series and TV movies, including Desire, Rogue, Shark, Hell's Kitchen, Americana, Crossing Jordan, Mad TV, Pan Am, The Charm Bracelet, and Christmas on My Mind.

3) Ron Perlman as Bobo

The critically acclaimed 73-year-old actor Ron Perlman will be seen playing the crucial role of the mafia boss Bobo in the new action comedy movie. He is best known for playing the role of Vincent in Beauty and the Beast, Hellboy in the Hellboy movie series, Dieter Reinhardt in Blade II, Reman Viceroy in Star Trek: Nemesis, and Gnarlack in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Over his long and impressive career, he has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Before I Disappear, Kid Cannabis, Dermaphoria, Skin Trade, Poker Night, Moonwalkers, Bone in the Throat, Stonewall, Chuck, All I See Is You, Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom, The Escape of Prisoner 614, Don't Look Up, Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and many more.

Ron Perlman has also been a significant part of several other notable TV series and animated TV shows, entailing Bonkers, Phantom 2040, Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm, The Magnificent Seven, Danny Phantom, 1000 Ways to Die, Sons of Anarchy, Hand of God and several others.

Other promising actors on the cast list of The Retirement Plan include Jackie Earle Haley as Donnie, Ernie Hudson, Joel David Moore as Fitzsimmons, Lynn Whitfield, Grace Byers, Dax Ravina as Tim and Rick Fox.

