When will The Retirement Plan release? Plot, trailer, and more 

The Retirement Plan is a brand new crime-action comedy movie starring Nicolas Cage. It is all set to make its arrival in theaters in the United States on August 25, 2023. Tim Brown has served as both the writer and director of the upcoming movie, while Nicholas Tabarrok, William G. Santor, and Doug Murray have acted as producers for the movie.

The Retirement Plan centers around an estranged father named Matt, who is reunited with his daughter Ashley and granddaughter Sarah, when they end up endangering their lives by getting involved in a dangerous criminal enterprise. Ever since the official trailer for the new movie was launched, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see what the movie comedy-action movie has in store for them.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about The Retirement Plan, ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters.

From plot to cast, learn all about the upcoming comedy-action movie, The Retirement Plan

What to expect from the film?

A still from The Retirement Plan (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers)

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated action comedy movie is scheduled to debut in U.S. theaters on August 25, 2023. Mark Irwin has served as the cinematographer, while Roger Suen has given music to it. The movie is going to be a total of 103 minutes long.

An official synopsis for the film, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley and her young daughter Sarah get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands."

It continues:

"Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie and his lieutenant Bobo. As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the movie here:

The official synopsis and trailer drop hints about what to expect from the film, and so far, it is quite evident that it is set to take viewers on an action-packed and entertaining journey. They will witness the movie's protagonist fighting off the criminal boss and his gang members to protect his daughter and granddaughter.

The movie will also put a significant focus on the evolving relationship between the estranged father and her daughter as secrets from his past begins to unravel after their reunion. The trailer also hints at the protagonist being on a killing streak throughout. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a dramatic and action-heavy ride.

Who are on the cast list for the new movie?

A still from The Retirement Plan (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers)

The cast members for the new movie are:

Nicolas Cage as Matt

Ashley Greene as Ashley

Ron Perlman as Bobo

Jackie Earle Haley as Donnie

Dax Ravina as Tim

Joel David Moore as Fitzsimmons

Rick Fox

Grace Byers

Ernie Hudson

Lynn Whitfield

