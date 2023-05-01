Nichols Middle School's Liam Morrison's t-shirt controversy explained as student gets sent home for 'unsafe' clothing

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Liam Morrison, a 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts, left the Middleborough school board speechless as he addressed his concerns about being sent home for wearing "unsafe" clothing. The incident took place on March 21 at Nichols Middle School, Middleborough.

It began when the 12-year-old refused to change a T-shirt that read, "There are only two genders."

The issue was later brought up during a school board meeting held in April. A video from the meeting was shared on Twitter by @libsoftiktok on April 30, 2023, where the boy can be heard saying:

"On that Tuesday morning, I was taken out of gym class to sit down with two adults for what turned out to be a very uncomfortable talk."

"Others have a right to their beliefs, just as I do": What did Liam Morrison tell the school committee?

Nichols Middle School staff members told Liam Morrison that people were complaining about the statement on his t-shirt and added that it made them feel "unsafe."

In his statement, Morrison explained that despite the school telling him he was not in any trouble, he was made to feel like he was and asked to change before he could return to his class.

When the 12-year-old refused, they contacted his father, who supported his decision. He added that he was not harming or threatening anyone and was just wearing a t-shirt that stated what he believes.

School authorities told Liam that his clothing was "targeting a protected class" and was causing a "disruption to learning." Refuting the argument, he questioned who the "protected class" was and why their feelings were more important than his rights. He added:

"I don't complain when I see Pride flags and diversity posters hung throughout the school. Do you know why? Because others have a right to their beliefs, just as I do."

Liam Morrison went on to explain that there were no disruptions to learning observed and no one told him they were bothered by his choice of clothing. However, he added that several students who shared his views came up to him to show their support.

He concluded his remarks by stating that adults don't always make the right decision and added:

"Even at 12 years old, I have my own political opinions and I have a right to express those opinions. Even at school. This right is called the First Amendment to the Constitution."

Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) speaks in support of Liam Morrison

As news of the incident spread, MFI an organization known to protect students against leftist gender-related ideology, explicitly stated that Liam Morrison would be wearing the same t-shirt again to school on May 15, 2023, and any objections would lead to them taking legal action.

A spokesperson for the organization told the New Boston Post that the 12-year-old has every right to wear the said t-shirt under the United States Constitution. They added that without hearing the voices of kids like him, "public schools are only hearing one side of the important discussion about gender identity."

In a letter dated April 27, the school district’s superintendent, Carolyn Lyons, took a stance opposing Liam Morrison.

No other comments were seen at the time of writing the article.

