"Origins of the next pandemic": Desert Hills Middle School, Kennewick, blasted for licking game with students and staff

Shocking footage from Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick, Washington, showing students and staff engaged in a bizarre licking competition went viral on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, leaving parents and netizens horrified.

A video circulating online since March 31, 2023, depicts middle school students and teachers licking marshmallow cream off of both sides of a clear plexiglass screen at a pep rally.

Meanwhile, students can be heard screaming, "Eww," "That's so gross," "Disgusting," "Who thought that this was a good idea?" and "What the heck?"

Expose Them @ExposeDarkDeeds Washington State wants to take your kids away if you don't let them transition. Meanwhile kids are playing a "licking game" with staff in one of their public middle schools (Desert Hills). Washington State wants to take your kids away if you don't let them transition. Meanwhile kids are playing a "licking game" with staff in one of their public middle schools (Desert Hills). https://t.co/ackbNcWQO6

Sandie Salisbury, a "mortified" mother of one of the students, shared her reaction on social media stating:

"My child came home from school on the last day before spring break and said that they had a really weird assembly that day. He shared briefly - but I had no idea and could never even imagine how incredibly inappropriate this really was. HOW HOW HOW did this happen."

Outraged parents were left questioning why the game wasn't stopped and why the principal, Casey Grant, was seen just filming and laughing at the scene. Megan Sa, whose daughter filmed the video, was "baffled" by various instances in the clip.

These included one where a grown adult is holding the head of a child whilst licking the plexiglass and a security guard who was seen licking in a "sensual way."

The Desert Hills middle school viral video left netizens equally unsettled and they were seen bashing the school online.

Desert Hills Middle School's response

Following the public outcry, Desert Hills school superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce sent letters to parents where she stated:

"The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district."

In a follow-up letter, she added that the "activity was innocent and not ill-intended," leaving parents fuming. Many argued that the incident could be considered "grooming," to which she commented that there was no such evidence to back the claim. However, she added:

"The fact that the activity was planned, occurred, and not stopped, shows a lack of sound discernment and good judgment, and the activity is not aligned with district expectations."

The Desert Hills Middle School principal apologized in a separate letter. No further action has been taken at the time of writing this article.

