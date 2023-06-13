“Nick Cannon got more kids then 50 Cents weight”: Netizens react to the beef between the duo as former roasts the rapper

Nick Cannon, the American comedian, rapper, actor, and TV host of Wild ‘n Out fame recently found himself amidst controversy when he went on record to call rapper, actor, TV producer, and businessman 50 Cent fat.

This happened right after the latter’s former girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox said that she was once again open to dating 50 Cent during her interview with Sherri Shepherd on her talk show, The Sherri Shepherd Show.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it, why not?”

The 42-year-old personality went ahead and roasted 50 Cent during a recent episode of his The Daily Cannon podcast that he co-hosts with Mason Moussette and Courtney Bee. He said,

“You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. [Now] he looks like he got a pack of hot dogs on the back of his neck.”

He further continued by saying, “You looking at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (referring to 50 Cent’s 2003 studio album), now it’s get thick or die fryin'.”

Unsurprisingly, this invited severe criticism from fans who slammed Cannon for negatively commenting on 50 Cent’s weight. One user even tweeted,

(Image via Twitter/zues)

50 Cent, however, has not yet commented on the same.

Nick Cannon receives backlash from netizens

Not only did Nick Cannon comment on 50 Cent’s weight, but he also noted how the rapper looked a lot different than he used to before, especially from when Fox and he dated back in the early 2000s. Internet users did not appreciate Cannon's body-shaming and instantly got to rebuke him.

Popstar Culture @ThePSCulture Nick Cannon looking for clout again by going after 50 Cent so he can boost up his Wild n Out Show. @NickCannon if you want @50cent on your show we get it, by why must everything be solved with @WildNOut ? You a real street man so take it to the street like a man Nick Cannon looking for clout again by going after 50 Cent so he can boost up his Wild n Out Show. @NickCannon if you want @50cent on your show we get it, by why must everything be solved with @WildNOut ? You a real street man so take it to the street like a man 😂 😂 😂

(Image via Instagram/nickcannon) (Image via Instagram/nickcannon)

(Image via Instagram/nickcannon)

markie balentine @MarkBaltine12 @NickCannon 50 CENT SAYS NICK CANNON IS LEGENDARY CORNY! yes you are @NickCannon 50 CENT SAYS NICK CANNON IS LEGENDARY CORNY! yes you are

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII ‘It’s get thick or die frying’

Nick Cannon thinks 50 Cent should be in da gym instead of “In Da Club.” The actor made the comments about the rapper’s physique during Friday’s episode of his podcast “The Daily Cannon” while discussing his ex-girlfriend Vivica Fox, whom the r… ‘It’s get thick or die frying’ Nick Cannon thinks 50 Cent should be in da gym instead of “In Da Club.” The actor made the comments about the rapper’s physique during Friday’s episode of his podcast “The Daily Cannon” while discussing his ex-girlfriend Vivica Fox, whom the r… https://t.co/5h9pexN57B

Unfortunately for Cannon, Fox was nothing short of praise for her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent. She even went on to say that she was not looking to be “a sugar mama” and instead wanted a partner.

“Someone that’s fun, got their own identity, their own money.”

Nick Cannon and controversies go hand in hand

This is not the first time Nick Cannon, who fathers twelve children with six different women, has got himself involved in controversies. Last month only, on his show Wild ‘n Out, he made a strange comment about knocking up WWE star and former Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

As it happened, the theme song of the 1990s American sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith was playing in the background, and Nick Cannon began rapping out of the blue that sounded something like,

"There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighbourhood. I get in one little fight, my mom got scared. Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair."

Interestingly, the 34-year-old WWE SmackDown star took Nick's comment sportingly and shrugged it off, laughing. However, netizens and fans of the wrestler didn’t seem to excuse his sexism.

Jay Poland @onlyjay1999 I know my ears deceive me ain’t no way nick cannon said he wanted to get Bianca pregnant @BiancaBelairWWE that’s a threat girl contact the authorities🙁 I know my ears deceive me ain’t no way nick cannon said he wanted to get Bianca pregnant @BiancaBelairWWE that’s a threat girl contact the authorities🙁 https://t.co/VYKYdYFKdf

Rox and Roll. 🌸 @anothersunosaka Nick Cannon is so disgusting with his behavior. Nick Cannon is so disgusting with his behavior.

Earlier, in July 2020, Nick Cannon had also got himself involved in a controversy when he was not only racist but also anti-semitic during an episode of his then podcast Cannon’s Class, following which he was fired by the broadcasters, ViacomCBS.

Poll : 0 votes