Nicole Young net worth: Dr. Dre's ex-wife's fortune explored as she receives $100 million in divorce settlement

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have settled their divorce case by filing a property settlement agreement. According to the new agreement, the rapper has agreed to pay $100 million to Young. Dre will be required to pay $50 million right away and the remaining amount in the next year.

Dre will remain the owner of seven properties and have full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, and interests in certain partnerships and trusts. He will also keep all Apple stocks, including the profits earned from the sales of Beats by Dre.

Nicole will get to keep her jewelry, cash, and bank accounts she maintained after her marriage to Dre. She will also pay her own legal fees.

Nicole Young’s net worth explored

Nicole Young is a public figure, attorney, socialite, and celebrity spouse. According to WikiBioWorth, the 51-year-old’s net worth is said to be almost $13 million.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Image via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Although detailed information on her assets is not available, sources say that Young enjoys a lavish lifestyle and is the owner of expensive jewelry, clothes, cars, and more.

Born on 14 June 1970, she was raised alongside her two brothers, Daniel Thygesen and Derek Akers.

Young stepped into the legal industry after completing her graduation. She was initially an intern under a lawyer and worked with several law firms later on in her career.

Nicole Young was previously married to Sedale Threatt. They tied the knot in 1992 and gave birth to a son named Tyler Young. However, the couple separated after Nicole started seeing Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre's relationship history

Back in December 1981, the entrepreneur became the father of a son, Curtis, with his girlfriend Cassandra Joy Greene. Dre was 16 at the time while Greene was 15.

The 56-year-old had a daughter named La Tanya Danielle Young with Lisa Johnson in 1983 and they have three daughters together. Dre and Jenita Porter then welcomed a son named Andre Young Jr. in 1988.

The record producer dated singer Michel’le from 1987 to 1996 and had a son named Marcel with her in 1991.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young tied the knot in 1996 and had two children, son Truice born in 1997 and daughter Truly born in 2001. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 and the proceedings are currently in the final stages.

