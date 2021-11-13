Who is Sophia Urista? Brass Against singer pees on fan onstage, leaves Twitter scandalized

NYC-based rock brass band Brass Against has left Twitter scandalized after their lead singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan onstage. Twitter users have since been left disgusted, and the scarring video has since gone viral online.

The 35-year-old exposed herself inappropriately to the audience as she pulled her pants down before engaging in the humiliating act.

To everyone’s surprise, a fan was seen willingly lying face-up on stage as Sophia Urista unleashed her stream.

Former ‘The Voice’ singer Sophia Urista scars the internet

The questionable act occurred at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 11. The band was performing the cover of Rage Against Machine’s ‘Wake Up.’

Brass Against’s performance was being live-streamed on Twitch as well, which had to be cut short following Urista’s unexpected actions.

Former med-student Sophia Urista was a contestant on the 11th season of The Voice in 2016. Before performing on the singing reality show, she was mentored by Quincy Jones and performed at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival.

Urista had mentioned prior that she came from a “very conservative family. She has gained massive recognition since becoming the vocalist for Brass Against. Some of the band’s most popular songs include The Pot, Killing the Name, and Wake Up.

The singer is now engaged to Jessica King, a fitness instructor known for The Jess King Experience cycling class series. Sophia Urista has amassed a large following of 58,000 followers on Instagram as well.

Reacting to the unforeseen act, several netizens took to Twitter to express their disgust. Tweets read:

F.N @Brooklyfn @RevivaI1989 sophia urista being actually gross and messy last night @RevivaI1989 sophia urista being actually gross and messy last night

Isaiah @Bboy_Izilla I've seen a lot of super inside baseball shit go viral. And smirked. But the Sophia Urista stuff is straight up outta left field. Never would've called that one. I've seen a lot of super inside baseball shit go viral. And smirked. But the Sophia Urista stuff is straight up outta left field. Never would've called that one.

Josh @AfterpsycH What did you do at Rockville? I let Sophia Urista piss on my face. What did you do at Rockville? I let Sophia Urista piss on my face. https://t.co/eCC8xb8lGu

~Kaÿa @asummerwine Sophia Urista… I did NOT want to know your name Sophia Urista… I did NOT want to know your name

Tyler Woodbridge @woodbridgetyler Brass Against and Sophia Urista just took the definition of "livestreaming" to a whole new level. 👀 Brass Against and Sophia Urista just took the definition of "livestreaming" to a whole new level. 👀

Phil Incelmo @WhereDidJennyGo Donita Sparks: This crowd is throwing mud at me, I’m going to throw my used tampon at them!

Sophia Urista of Brass Against: hold my beer (because I have to pee) Donita Sparks: This crowd is throwing mud at me, I’m going to throw my used tampon at them!Sophia Urista of Brass Against: hold my beer (because I have to pee)

☆ haki ⁸ 🎐 semi ia @cutebluebinnies WHY IS THAT VIDEO OF SOPHIA URISTA FROM BRASS AGAINST PISSING ON A FAN ON MY TL 😭😭😭 WHY IS THAT VIDEO OF SOPHIA URISTA FROM BRASS AGAINST PISSING ON A FAN ON MY TL 😭😭😭

Band responds to hate they have received online

As the incident unfolded, leaving the internet scarred, the band took to Twitter to explain themselves. They said in the tweet that the lead singer got “carried away” and the incident would not occur again.

Their tweet read:

Brass Against @BrassAgainst We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.

Since the video went viral online, the band has been apologizing to several people on Twitter by replying to their tweets, as well.

