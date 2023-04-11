Night Court season 1 episode 13 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on the NBC TV Channel. The show, which is a revival of the popular sitcom of the same name, is created by Reinhold Weege and developed by Dan Rubin. It stars Melissa Rauch, Kapil Talwalkar, India de Beaufort, John Larroquette, and Lauretta in the main roles.

Fans and followers of Night Court have been eager to see what the upcoming episode will bring to the table. They are especially excited after Night Court season 1 episode 12, titled, Da Club, saw some immersing series of events. This included Abby's first meeting with the New York City district attorney regarding her ideas for reform.

Night Court season 1 episode 13 has been titled, Past Apps

Scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, episode 13 of season one of the NBC show, has been titled, Past Apps. Brian Kratz and Josh Corey have served as writers for the episode, while the new episode has been directed by Betsy Thomas. The official synopsis for season 1's episode 13, Past Apps, given by the NBC TV Channel, reads:

"A tech entrepreneur in court has Dan and the gang seeing a chance to get in on the ground floor of the next billion-dollar idea; Abby stumbles on the young CEO's history of fraud in a sealed file and must warn her friends without breaking the law."

The official description for the 13th episode provides fans with clues regarding what to expect from the new episode. Fans will see quite a few interesting moments in the upcoming episode as it is set to air shortly.

The episode is sure to take viewers on an interesting ride as they follow along the adventures of Abby, Dan, Neil, Olivia, Donna, and Dan.

The cast members of season one of the revived series inlcude:

Melissa Rauch as Abracadabra "Abby" Stone

Kapil Talwalkar as Abby's clerk Neil

India de Beaufort as Olivia

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding

Lauretta as Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous

The series premiered on January 17, 2023, on NBC. As per the official description of the show, released by NBC Network is more than just a reboot. The new Night Court is a continuation of the original story. However, it stars Judge Harry Stone's daughter Abby Stone, played by Rauch, as the Judge in the courtroom.

While it is a reboot, the series will still follow the same formula as Night Court's previous version. It will showcase Abby and her staff tackling the day's "most complicated and kooky" cases, which often end up on the night shift.

As mentioned earlier, episode 13 of season 1 of the rebooted Night Court will be released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, only on NBC.

