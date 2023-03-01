Night Court: Who does Faith Ford play in the NBC reboot?

Night Court, a popular 1980s sitcom, was recently revived. The latest episode introduced the protagonist's mother, Gina, played by veteran actress Faith Ford.

NBC's Night Court is a revival of the original series of the same title that aired from 1984 to 1992. The lead character is Abby Stone, a judge on the night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. She is the daughter of the late Harry Stone. The reboot has brought in several guest actors on a regular basis, and watching Faith Ford show up was truly delightful.

Gina came to New York to catch up with her daughter at work. Gina and Dan Fielding had a mysterious secret. She had a criminal record that she and her late husband kept hidden from their daughter.

Gina led an illegal poker operation for years and was prosecuted by Dan in Harry’s night court. Gina and Harry grew closer over the years, eventually falling in love.

Faith Ford reflects on playing Gina on Night Court

Faith Ford was pleased to work with Melissa Rauch. In an interview with TVInsider, she shared that she had not seen any of Rauch's work, but right before the show, she watched clips of the actress and was impressed by her skills and ability. She loved working with people from Jersey. Kelly Ripa was also from Jersey, and now Melissa is her costar. Ford was also impressed by her role as a producer.

She said,

"First off, I did not know Melissa before. I watched some of her work [ahead of filming], and I thought she was adorable, but she far exceeded all my expectations. She’s so smart and just compact in her meaty, mighty body. There’s something about these Jersey girls, you know? Kelly [Ripa] is a Jersey girl that I worked with."

She continued,

"Yeah. I loved Kelly, working with her, and now I love Melissa. Melissa is the sweetest heart. She’s so smart, so conscientious, so in charge, but yet. Remembering all that she has to remember, I’m just impressed by her as a producer, and the way she works with John has been incredible. And, you know, John’s a maestro at what he does."

Faith Ford was overjoyed to be working on the NBC reboot of Night Court. She was a massive fan of the original series and even tried auditioning to get a part in it. She compared her role in the reboot to riding a bike really fast.

She said,

"Oh my gosh, so, so great. I love all work, but to be honest with you, the fact that you’re doing the beginning and the middle and the end every week, and it’s a new show the next week, for me, it’s hard to describe how much it clicks in."

She continued,

"It’s like riding a bike, but yet it’s really fun because it goes really fast, all of a sudden it’s over, you’re still juiced up, and you have to go somewhere and have something to eat after."

Faith Ford concluded by saying that she hoped it was not a one-time thing and wanted to come back for more episodes.

What is Night Court about?

The show is a sitcom and a reboot of the original series of the same title that ran from 1984 to 1992. The pilot episode aired on January 17, 2023. Following its success, it was renewed for a second season.

The official synopsis of the NBC show reads,

"The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court."

Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone.

