Night Night movie: Where to watch, plot, cast and all about the indie thriller

Niki Koss' psychological thriller Night Night is another upcoming indie film that possesses the potential to leave fans scratching their heads.

The K Factor Films venture will be released theatrically in the United States this week.

Night Night's trailer provides a glimpse of its mind-bending plot and has ignited curiosity among several fans. The film features a long list of actors including Eric Roberts, Tony Todd, Matty Cardarople, Brenna D'Amico, and many more.

Night Night: All about the upcoming indie psychological thriller

When will Night Night be released?

Release date (Image via K Factor Films)

Night Night is having a stateside release on 16 November 2021. Fans will be able to catch the film through the Cinematic option or Video on Demand. Therefore, viewers can work out their plans for Night Night as per their preferred alternative.

Where and how to watch Night Night online?

Where to watch Night Night online (Image via nightnightmovie.com)

There is no Over the Top platform that will stream Night Night, but viewers will be able to catch the film on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, Vimeo, and more.

To pre-order the film on iTunes, readers can click here.

Additional details about viewing options and theaters are available here.

Night Night: Cast, characters, and plot

A still from the official trailer (Image via K Factor Films)

Cast and characters

Brenna D’Amico portrays April Davis

portrays April Davis Tony Todd portrays James Glass

portrays James Glass Eric Roberts portrays Dr. Nelson

portrays Dr. Nelson Matty Cardarople portrays Lucas Willard

portrays Lucas Willard David DeSantos voices Dr. Vasquez

voices Dr. Vasquez Brooke Anne Smith portrays Lauren Steele

portrays Lauren Steele Taylor Gray portrays Jax Davis

portrays Jax Davis Paul T. Taylor portrays Judge Benson

portrays Judge Benson Nick Marini portrays Robert Mitchel

portrays Robert Mitchel Deric Augustine portrays Detective Grant Sheppard

portrays Detective Grant Sheppard Tom Zembrod portrays Sergeant Lewis

portrays Sergeant Lewis Lawrence Varnado portrays Detective Putman

portrays Detective Putman Samantha Baugnon portrays Courtney

portrays Courtney Adam Budron portrays Will Swain

portrays Will Swain Neels Visser portrays Shots

Plot

The official synopsis of Night Night is given here:

"After waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. Niki Koss’ directorial debut starring Brenna D’Amico is a unique female driven psychological thriller that explores psychosis, revenge and the eternally mysterious supernatural."

Since the movie is an independent production, viewers can expect it to be ambitious. Moreover, one should prepare themselves to witness a mind-boggling end to the film.

