Night Night movie: Where to watch, plot, cast and all about the indie thriller

Niki Koss' psychological thriller Night Night is another upcoming indie film that possesses the potential to leave fans scratching their heads.
The K Factor Films venture will be released theatrically in the United States this week.
Night Night's trailer provides a glimpse of its mind-bending plot and has ignited curiosity among several fans. The film features a long list of actors including Eric Roberts, Tony Todd, Matty Cardarople, Brenna D'Amico, and many more.
If readers want to know more about the movie's release and watching options, they should not skip the next part of this article.
Night Night: All about the upcoming indie psychological thriller
When will Night Night be released?
Night Night is having a stateside release on 16 November 2021. Fans will be able to catch the film through the Cinematic option or Video on Demand. Therefore, viewers can work out their plans for Night Night as per their preferred alternative.
Where and how to watch Night Night online?
There is no Over the Top platform that will stream Night Night, but viewers will be able to catch the film on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, Vimeo, and more.
To pre-order the film on iTunes, readers can click here.
Additional details about viewing options and theaters are available here.
Night Night: Cast, characters, and plot
Cast and characters
- Brenna D’Amico portrays April Davis
- Tony Todd portrays James Glass
- Eric Roberts portrays Dr. Nelson
- Matty Cardarople portrays Lucas Willard
- David DeSantos voices Dr. Vasquez
- Brooke Anne Smith portrays Lauren Steele
- Taylor Gray portrays Jax Davis
- Paul T. Taylor portrays Judge Benson
- Nick Marini portrays Robert Mitchel
- Deric Augustine portrays Detective Grant Sheppard
- Tom Zembrod portrays Sergeant Lewis
- Lawrence Varnado portrays Detective Putman
- Samantha Baugnon portrays Courtney
- Adam Budron portrays Will Swain
- Neels Visser portrays Shots
Plot
The official synopsis of Night Night is given here:
"After waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. Niki Koss’ directorial debut starring Brenna D’Amico is a unique female driven psychological thriller that explores psychosis, revenge and the eternally mysterious supernatural."
Since the movie is an independent production, viewers can expect it to be ambitious. Moreover, one should prepare themselves to witness a mind-boggling end to the film.