Night Sky Episode 6: Did the alien portal come back to life?

Night Sky, a much-awaited sci-fi drama series, premiered this May 20 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Juan José Campanella has served as the director of the series, while Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly are the creators.

The series has been getting a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience for outstanding performances by the lead actors and its arresting storyline. It tells the intriguing story of an elderly couple who found a portal to an alien planet in their backyard.

The ensemble cast list includes Sissy Spacek as Irene York, J. K. Simmons as Franklin York, Adam Bartley as Byron, Chai Hansen as Jude, Julieta Zylberberg as Stella, Rocío Hernández as Toni, Kiah McKirnan as Denise, Beth Lacke as Chandra, Stephen Louis Grush as Nick and Cass Buggé as Jeanine.

Episode 5 ended with Byron finding several new secrets about the portal and Jude finding some stolen items from Chandra's house. Hence, it is safe to say that viewers will be eager to know what happened in Episode 6.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep to discover what happened in Episode 6 of Night Sky Season 1.

Recap of Night Sky Season 1 Episode 6

How did Jude's presence create tension between Franklin and Irene?

Episode 6 of Night Sky Season 1, titled Dear Franklin, portrays how Jude's arrival in the elderly couple's life changes their dynamic and creates tension between them. Franklin is seen explaining to his wife how the letter hurt him. However, with Jude's arrival, Irene's physical and mental health improved.

Jude thinks that Franklin is upset because Irene has gained this new positive energy. He also believes that Franklin feels that Irene no longer needs him, creating new tension between the couple.

Was Byron able to make the portal come back to life?

The episode displays that after researching the portal, Byron has discovered secrets and found a new toy to repair the portal. Byron is hooking up the bright and glowing orb with old-school jumper cables. He has faith that this method will help start the portal to the alien world.

The procedure creates new energy and sends shockwaves through a particular location. It jolts the teleportation device back to life. However, it also sends signals to the Argentine mother and daughter duo about the area of their enemies.

Hence, Episode 6 ends at a thrilling point, making the audience eager to watch more.

