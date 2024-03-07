Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White rendition recently appeared on the internet. This shoe will be entirely decked in a white/medium soft pink-malachite palette.

According to Sole Retriever and other sources, the Nike Air Force 1 Brogue White model is expected to hit the market in the summer of 2024. The shoe brand has not released the official launch date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold through the online and offline platforms of Nike, along with a slew of their linked sellers. The retail price is set at $125, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Brogue White shoes (Image via Twitter/@captaincreps)

If a business like Nike is willing to venture outside of its comfort zone and combine contemporary and classic styles, it has the potential to create some of its finest footwear.

The construction of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White is similar to that of the Air Force 1 Brogue Sail, with a few modifications that make the footwear more adaptable to different settings.

The outer layer of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White is constructed out of strong white leather, and the perforations and serrations that are evident on the side sections and wrapping around the laces are the most notable modifications.

The Nike Air markings on the tongue tag and rear heel tab have touches of malachite green. Both the insoles and the contrast stitching on the white AF1 sole add to the medium-soft pink color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Back 9 is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024, and the pinks and greens shown on this Air Force 1 Low are a tieback to that shoe too.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue White colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike enthusiasts and other curious readers are encouraged to stay in touch with the Nike site for timely alerts on their arrival.